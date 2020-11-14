Pittsburg State looks to extend its success against NCAA FCS opponents today when the Gorillas visit Stephen F. Austin.
Kickoff is at 4 p.m. at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas.
The Gorillas have a 3-1 record against FCS opponents since joining NCAA Division II in 1989. It started with a 34-13 victory at Arkansas State on Nov. 4, 1989, and they lost the 1996 season opener 41-31 at Eastern Illinois.
The 1997 season opener saw the Gorillas win 9-8 at Missouri State, and they won at home 28-20 over Abilene Christian on Oct. 5, 2013.
Pittsburg State is 1-1 in this abbreviated season, winning 20-7 last week at Missouri Western after falling at home 31-26 two weeks ago against Nebraska-Kearney.
The Gorillas have averaged 413 yards per game — 143.5 rushing and 269.5 passing — and have allowed 310.5 yards — 165 rushing and 196.5 passing. Last week Pittsburg State limited the Griffons to 180 yards total offense, including just 43 rushing yards. The Griffons’ touchdown came on a kickoff return to start the second half.
The Lumberjacks (5-3) have two streaks in their COVID-19 season, losing their first three games before winning the last five, most recently a 24-6 road victory over Eastern Kentucky one week ago.
Stephen F. Austin averages 27.4 points and allows 20.1. The Lumberjacks have gotten off to quick starts, scoring 82 of their 219 total points in the first quarter.
The Lumberjacks average 375 total yards per game, including 241 through the air. Their defense has given up 196 passing and 351 total yards.
SCHEDULE CHANGE
Earlier this week Pittsburg State announced its final game at West Texas A&M has been moved up from Nov. 28 to Nov. 21.
The Gorillas and Buffaloes had opponents scheduled for Nov. 21, but both had to cancel because of the coronavirus. PSU’s game at West Texas A&M will be its last one of the season.
