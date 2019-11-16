While a win in the final game of the regular season won’t wash out the bad taste in the mouths of the Pittsburg State coaches and players, it would be nice to end the season on a high note while ending a five-game losing streak.
The Gorillas (5-5) take the field for the last time this season against rival Missouri Southern (2-8) in the Miners Bowl at 1 p.m. at Carnie Smith Stadium.
“We have competitive coaches and players who are very frustrated,” Pittsburg State coach Tim Beck said. “We’ve had a week of practice where we want to do our best and try to find a way to get a win.
“As coaches — it may be different for players — but as coaches you prepare the same every week. … I think it's just more of getting into our routine, but there may be a little bit more sense of urgency because we haven't had the success lately that we’d like.”
Pittsburg State lost starting quarterback Brandon Mlekus to a leg injury last week early in the contest against Washburn. He has practiced this week, but his status will be a game-time decision.
If Mlekus is unable to play, freshman quarterback Mak Sexton will likely get the start. Matt Harman is also an option at quarterback.
“Both Mak and Matt have taken a few more reps this week than normal,” Beck said. “There is some newness there, but the thing about Mak and Matt is they are quarterbacks who know how to take charge and get things going.”
If Mlekus, the team’s leading rusher, is unable to play, the Gorillas will be relying on running backs Tyler Adkins and Tucker Horak to continue their success last week. Adkins rushed 16 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while Horak carried the ball six times for 92 yards in the loss at Washburn.
“Tyler had a big game and he is a really good back,” Beck said. “Tucker had a big run, as well, but it all starts with the guys up front. The O-line and tight ends got after it (last week) and knocked some guys off the ball to give Tyler some huge creases. Once you give Tyler a crease, he is extremely dangerous.”
Missouri Southern is averaging 32 points per game and leads the MIAA through the air, passing for 351.9 yards per game.
“They are extremely talented at a few positions: quarterback, running back, receivers and tight end,” Beck said. “They can throw the ball all over the yard. Anytime you face someone that throws it that much, you have to be ready to go on defense.”
Quarterback Jacob Park, who is expected to play after being injured in last week's loss to Emporia State, has completed 52 percent of his passes and has 21 touchdowns this season. He is averaging 323 yards passing per game this season, the second most in the MIAA.
Getting pressure on Park is important for the Gorillas, who will rely on their depth on the defensive line.
“As much as they throw the football, you are going to need more than four guys who are ready to go,” Beck said. “That’s the good thing. We have a little depth on our defensive line. I think it is one of those things where your back end can play better if they don’t have much time up front.”
The turnover bug has bitten the Gorillas recently, but the Lions are no stranger to giving the ball away either. Park has 21 interceptions this year, equaling his touchdown numbers.
“I think at the end of the game, you are going to look at the turnover ratio and that will be a big indicator on who has success,” said Beck.
MSSU at PSU
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Site: Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg
Records: MSSU 2-8; PSU 5-5
Last Week: Emporia State 29, MSSU 6; Washburn 49, PSU 38
Coaches: Jeff Sims, 1st year at MSSU (2-8). Tim Beck, 10th year at PSU (81-35).
Series: PSU leads 41-9-1 after last year's 41-0 victory in Joplin. The Lions are 3-21-1 on the road against the Gorillas, and the last win was 35-21 in 2013 at PSU.
MSSU Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 12:30 p.m.
PSU Radio: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), noon
Season Statistics
MSSU PSU
Points 31.6 38.0
Points allowed 41.4 28.9
Rushing offense 112.4 209.8
Passing offense 351.9 250.7
Total offense 464.3 460.5
Rushing defense 242.2 192.2
Passing defense 233.3 178.7
Total defense 475.5 370.9
Turnover margin -13 -9
Penalties-yards 6.9-63.9 6.3-54.1
Time of possession 28:01 31:18
