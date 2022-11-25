The No. 4 Pittsburg State football team will travel to face No. 5 Ferris State in the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday.
Kickoff is slated for noon from Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids, Mich. The game can be heard live on the Gorilla Sports Network, or 100.7 KSHQ.
PSU, the all-time winningest Division II program, posted a 35-0 home win over the University of Indianapolis in the first round of the playoffs last Saturday.
The Gorillas, who have the third seed in the region, enter play with an unblemished 12-0 record and captured the MIAA title.
FSU, the defending national champions, claimed a 41-7 first round playoff win over GLIAC foe Davenport. The second-seeded Bulldogs are 10-1 overall and posted a 9-1 record in the regular season — lone loss being a 22-21 decision to then No. 2 ranked Grand Valley State.
This marks the first meeting between both schools.
"There's always a little bit of an unknown when you play somebody for the first time," PSU head coach Brian Wright said in his weekly press conference. "How do they really match up? How do their opponents match up with what we've seen? You are trying to gauge how they stack up. But for us to go out there and compete, play like we did (against Indianapolis), I thought that was a good statement, for sure."
FSU has utilized primarily three quarterbacks this season — one to throw and another to run. Mylik Mitchell completed 9 of 18 passes for 155 yards with three touchdowns last week. He has a 60% completion percentage this season with a team-high 851 yards through the air with five TDs.
The other QB, Carson Gulker, has been dynamic on the ground. He's ran the ball 148 times for 773 yards with 22 TDs. Wide receivers CJ Jefferson and Tyrese Hunt-Thompson have 36 and 33 catches, respectively, with over 480 yards receiving.
Defensive end Caleb Murphy, a nominee for Division II Player of the Year, has registered a team-best 67 stops with 27.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks this season.
For PSU, sophomore QB Chad Dodson Jr. has completed 190 of 325 passes for 2,798 yards and 29 TDs with eight interceptions on the season.
Sophomore RB Caleb Lewis has enjoyed one of the most productive seasons among MIAA running backs this fall, carrying the ball 199 times for 874 yards (4.4 ypc) and 11 TDs and averaging 72.8 rushing yards per game.
Sophomore WR Christian Carter has made a team-leading 46 receptions for 617 yards and five TDs. Sophomore Dubem Okonkwo earned first-team All-MIAA honors as a defensive lineman for the Gorillas this season.
Okonkwo has 10.5 quarterback sacks and 14 tackles-for-loss on the season, ranking second in the MIAA (16th in Division II) in QB sacks and fifth in the league in TFLs (1.17 pg).
"(PSU) is great. Our bracket is wild," FSU head coach Tony Annese said in his weekly media session. "I think about the fact that Pittsburg State could be Ohio State. Grand Valley could be Michigan. Northwest Missouri could be Georgia. It's a powerhouse region. It's filled of great teams, and Pittsburg State has definitely done a nice job. Their coach has really elevated them. Their for real and a big time threat. We'll have to play great to beat them."
