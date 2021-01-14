PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State men’s basketball team added a decorated prep performer out of Rock Bridge High School in Columbia on Thursday.
Head coach Kim Anderson announced the signing of Xavier Sykes to a letter of intent to join the Gorillas for the 2021-22 campaign.
"We are excited to add Xavier to our Gorilla basketball family," Anderson said in a release. "He’s a guard who can score and facilitate for others. He comes from an outstanding program and plays for a great coach in Jim Scanlon. We are looking forward to having him in our program."
Sykes, 5-foot-10, 160-pound guard, was a Missouri Class 5 All-State performer as a junior at Rock Bridge, averaging 17.5 points and four assists per game. He was also named Prep Tiribbys Player of the Year during the 2019-20 season — an award that was announced by Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
Sykes was also named Most Valuable Player of Missouri Class 5 District 9 while being named to the Missouri Roundball Elite 30 Squad.
The senior is currently averaging 22 points, five assists and two steals per game so far in the 2020-21 season for the Bruins.
TRACK SEASON OPENS TODAY
The Gorillas men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams will open their 2021 season by hosting the Boo Rogers Combined Events today at 1 p.m. at the Robert W. Plaster Center.
The women’s pentathlon action will wrap up shortly before 7 with the running of the 800 meters. The men will compete in four of the seven events in the heptathlon on Friday, then return Saturday starting at 9 a.m. to wrap up their competition.
The Crimson & Gold Invitational begins at noon Saturday.
PSU men’s finished second overall at the 2020 MIAA Indoor Championships, while the women claimed the 2020 MIAA Indoor Championships — their fourth straight indoor title.
The meet will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 procedures. However, fans can follow the action online at PittStateGorillas.com.
VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED
PSU’s volleyball squad will open its spring season with two matches at John Lance Arena on Saturday, Feb. 20. The Gorillas will play 14 matches during the spring, all against MIAA competition.
PSU will take on Washburn at 10 a.m. and Northwest Missouri at 6:30 p.m. on Feb 20. The Gorillas also will host: Missouri Southern (March 18), Newman (April 2), Central Oklahoma (April 3), Central Missouri (April 6) and Emporia State (April 10).
The MIAA spring season will culminate with all schools being invited to a postseason tournament held April 16-18. The spring season came to fruition after the MIAA canceled its 2020 fall volleyball season due to COVID-19. The 2021 fall season will open with PSU taking part in tournament action on Sept. 4-5.
The Gorillas will host a tournament in week two on Sept. 9-11. PSU posted a 14-16 overall record (9-11 MIAA) during the 2019 season and returns three players who started eight or more matches last year — junior outside hitter Meg Auten, junior right side hitter Claire Sandvig and sophomore setter Laura Willoughby.
