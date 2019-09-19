It’s Family Day this weekend at Pittsburg State.
And when the Gorillas play Northeastern State on Saturday night at 7, one member of senior linebacker Chase Johnston’s family wishes he was not sitting in the stands.
“Let me out there. I’ll play today if I can,” Nelson Toburen said. “I loved it. I still do. It’s just something about it. I liked the running and the contact and the competition and the excitement — all of it. I’ve never done anything I enjoyed any more.”
Toburen, who turns 81 on Nov. 24, is Johnston’s grandfather and played linebacker on the Green Bay Packers’ NFL championship teams in 1961 and 1962 before a serious injury ended his career.
Johnston, who prepped at Carl Junction, is playing his senior season for the Gorillas after transferring from Kansas State. Johnston has made a team-high 16 tackles as the Gorillas are off to a 2-0 start.
“I know a lot of guys on the team from high school,” Johnston said. “It’s been a warm welcome here. Coach (Tim) Beck (was a teammate) with my dad (Vince, a wide receiver) back in the day in the 1980s, so he’s made me feel welcome here. It’s just nice to be closer to home and be able to see my family more often. It’s been an easy transition for me overall.”
Johnston played in 35 games the previous three seasons at Kansas State, recording 15 solo and 20 total tackles with two quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
He decided to leave K-State to see more playing time, not because the Wildcats had a coaching change.
“I was already thinking about it, but it definitely kind of sealed the deal for me,” Johnston said. “It was part of my decision. I think if they had stayed, I probably would have still transferred, but it would have been harder. It just made it a little easier.
“Utilmately it came down to more playing time and being closer to home, closer to family. ... It’s been really good here. It’s definitely just as hard physically and mentally. It takes the pressure off of being closer to home and having family to support me, having friends from high school. It’s a grind every day. MIAA football is really good.”
Toburen and Johnston played for coaching legends — Johnston for Bill Snyder at Kansas State and Toburen for Vince Lombardi at Green Bay.
“(Coach Snyder was) definitely very structured in the way he did things,” Johnston said. “Every day was kind of a grind as people say with him. He didn’t let anything slide with his players. If you got in trouble, you’d have what he called a ‘PI,’ which stands for the price of irresponsibility. And you could get in trouble for anything ... missing a class, it could be a multitude of things.
“A PI is basically you wake up at 6 a.m. and you’re out on the field and you do eight laps around the field, eight 100-yard sprints with an up-down every five yards. And then eight stadium runs up and down. He didn’t let anything get by, and you didn’t want to do a PI. So everybody did their job.”
“(Lombardi) was a taskmaster,” Toburen said. “He was a bit of a god. He was highly respected because he was a winner. That’s the way it works. He treated me right. He was very fair with me, and I admired him as a coach and as a person.”
Johnston never tires when hearing stories from his grandfather.
“He’s told me a lot,” Johnston said. “He told me a lot about his teammates Jim Taylor, Paul Horning, Ray Nitschke, Jerry Kramer, Vince Lombardi. It inspires me, especially because he was a linebacker. I’m trying to carry on the tradition.”
Toburen, who played at Colby (Kan.) High School and Wichita University (now Wichita State), signed with the Packers after being their 14th-round selection in the 1961 NFL Draft. His first contract was for $7,500.
“They came and talked to Helen (his wife) and me. We were married in college,” Toburen said. “They offered me $500 to sign, and that sounded so good. Goodness we needed that. The only question I remember asking is, ‘Will you pay my way up and back, both ways.’ ‘‘
Toburen was a reserve linebacker and played on special teams both years for the Packers. He got his first start in the 1962 season against the Baltimore Colts because starter Bill Currie was injured.
“They were aiming at me because I was the new guy,” Toburen said. “It was a long afternoon, but I thought I was having a pretty successful afternoon and was stopping them pretty much. Then on that play, things didn’t go right.”
Early in the fourth quarter Toburen tackled Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas and forced a fumble that Nitschke recovered. But Toburen never got up.
“My head was down (when) I hit Unitas in the hip and dislocated my sixth cervical vertebrae and fractured the fifth in half,” Toburen said. “So the spinal cord came out at an angle rather than being (severed), and that’s what saved my mobility — that plus Doc Nellen. I credit him with saving me.
“I was never unconscious. I was in awful pain. The trainer came out and said it’s a pinched nerve; get him up. No kidding. About that time Doc Nellen, who was an orthopedic surgeon, arrived and said no, no, no. He took ahold of my head and lifted it and held it in a certain position as if I was in traction and relieved that pain a little bit. He held it all the way to the hospital until they got me in traction.”
Toburen’s wife was sitting in the stands with the players’ wives.
“We had to wait until they got him in the ambulance and I rode with him in the ambulance,” Helen said. “It was hard to know what was going on with him. It was a scary deal.”
At the hospital Toburen was put in a full body cast with his head up. After a few weeks he was put in a neck brace and released.
“It was a long procedure, a good year to get back on my feet,” Toburen said. “Once I was released, I was on my own ... no rehab. Lombardi paid me another year’s salary, which he didn’t have to do.”
After football, Toburen got his law degree from Washburn and became a judge in Kansas.
And he’s enjoyed watching Johnston’s football career.
“It’s the best there is,” he said. “It’s been that way with all our kids and grandkids. And he’s our last. It almost makes me cry.
“I’m not sure he isn’t the best athlete my family has produced. He’s big, strong, tall, fast.”
