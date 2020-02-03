PSU's Gegg leads MIAA in scoring as a sophomore

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The jump from a being first-year to second-year player is often when you see the most improvement.
That certainly seems to be the case for Pittsburg State sophomore Tristan Gegg, who — after averaging eight points per game as a freshman — has stepped into a starting role in her second collegiate season and is leading the MIAA in scoring with an average of 18.4 per game for the Gorillas.
“I didn’t really expect it to happen,” Gegg said. “I just kind of go out with the mentality to bring it 100% every day. Most games, I have. Some games, I haven’t. But when I don’t, my teammates are always there to pick me up. I do think it is pretty cool, though.”
“It doesn’t happen very often that a sophomore is leading the conference in scoring, but I think she is hard to guard and has earned a lot of respect from her opponents so far,” Pittsburg State coach Amanda Davied said. “There are a lot of times where I am just as jaw-dropped as the opposing coaches at the way she can score the basketball.”
“She is a really confident player, and she is very comfortable (in the offense),” Davied added about the biggest difference she has seen from Gegg’s first to second season. “I think the combination of those (attributes) have really allowed her to flourish this year. I think it makes a difference that she is starting now too. There is no wait for her to get into a rhythm after warmups since she is getting on the floor right away.”
The 5-foot-7 guard has a reputation as a knockdown sharpshooter, and the perimeter numbers back that up. Gegg is shooting 36.8% from 3-point range, second best to Emporia State’s Millie Mounsey (41.7%), having made 50-of-136 shots from beyond the arc. Her 2.6 3-pointers made per game is third-best in the MIAA behind Mounsey (3.3) and Newman’s Kaitlyn Potter (3.2).
What many might not realize about Gegg is that even though she is great from long range, her scoring inside the 3-point arc is just as lethal.
“I have always been small, so I always shot from deep because bigger players who defend me don’t like to get pulled out from the basket,” Gegg said. “If they come out to guard me, my first step is really quick, and it allows me to get around my defender and dish it or take it to the basket.”
“Her quick release (when shooting) really makes defenders play close to her,” Davied said. “But she has an extremely quick first step (with the ball in her hand). That’s a really tough combination. ... Once she gets by them, she has great instincts with where she is at in regards to the rim.”
Gegg is ninth in the conference in shooting percentage at 44%, showing her efficiency all over the floor. One of her strongest offensive attributes, though, comes when the game clock isn’t running. In 56 attempts, Gegg has sunk 50 free throws this season, good enough for an 89.3% from the stripe and best in the conference by nearly five percentage points.
“I think is important to have that three-dimensional scoring aspect to your game at the collegiate level,” Gegg said about her free-throw shooting. “The old saying is free throws win games and championships. I work on free throws a lot.
“I always offer to shoot free throws during practice when coach asks for volunteers because I think it is important to practice them when you are tired and pressured, so when you get into a game situation they don’t feel any different.”
Of course, if you ask Gegg, her improvement on the court is almost entirely because of her teammates. One of those teammates who plays a large role in Gegg’s success is sophomore point guard Kaylee DaMitz. Through 19 games this season, DaMitz is first in the MIAA in assists at 6.1 per game, and her 2.8 assist-to-turnover ratio also leads the conference by a wide margin.
“She is a stud,” Gegg said. “She is so important to our success because she runs the offense so well.”
As accomplished of a scorer as Gegg is at such a young age, there are still areas of her game that she wants to improve upon. Defense is at the top of that list.
“Right now, I am taking a lot of pride in my defense,” Gegg said. “Last year, I struggled so much because it is just a different game at the college level. It is a lot faster pace, and everyone is good. ... I think I have improved defensively really well. That is what I am most proud of at this point.”
Just a sophomore, Gegg has the talent to accomplish pretty much anything she wants for Pittsburg State, and that includes potentially becoming the MIAA Player of the Year. And while that individual accomplishment would be an honor, Gegg would rather experience team success with an MIAA Championship and a deep playoff run.
“I haven’t thought about any of the individual accolades at all,” Gegg said with a laugh. "I just come to play every day and try to help our team win. We were really close in the national tournament last year against (Fort) Hays, but we are tired of being really close. We want to push through it, and I think we have the talent and work ethic on our team to do it.”
