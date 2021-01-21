Haven Lander and the Pittsburg State track and field team just arrived in Birmingham, Ala. a day before the 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships were set to take place and that’s when the bombshell hit.
The NCAA announced its cancellation of all remaining winter and spring sport competitions and championships due to COVID-19 on March 12, 2020.
“Honestly, it was a bit of a shock,” Lander said, who was vying for her third national championship in the pole vault. “We had already jumped on the runways and were running on the track. We have been around all these other athletes. There wasn’t any time to think about what had just happened to you. It shocked me when it happened and it didn’t really hit me that we were done until we were on the way home and got back to Pitt.”
But her pandemic shortened junior season certainly has inspired her to reach familiar heights as a senior this year.
“As soon as I got back to Pitt and I started practicing again, it just kind of hit me that I have one or two years left,” Lander said. “I better make the best of it. I better work as hard as I possibly can this year to show that even though everything happened last year that’s not going to stop me. I’m still going to get out there and jump the best I can.”
So far, Lander has picked up right where she left off.
She opened up this season in style at the Crimson & Gold Invitational, clearing 13 feet and 3.75 inches — the top mark in NCAA Division II to date — en route to winning Saturday’s pole vault competition at PSU.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster because we are still practicing and there are no meets yet, but you are just thinking about the fact we haven’t competed in almost a year,” Lander said. “I’m just wondering, ‘Is this going to be a good meet?’ Like how am I going to feel? I’m not used to this anymore. I was a little nervous going in, but as soon as I started jumping those bars and getting up to the bars I’m used to seeing in meets, I definitely felt myself getting a lot more confident and felt a lot more capable of knowing what I can do.”
Not only that, Lander’s performance automatically qualified her for the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships.
“The first meet is usually the meet I try to meet that auto mark just because it’s a big relief to know, ‘Ok, we are going to nationals now. It’s time to get myself prepared and work on things more technically,’” Lander added. “It was a relief because now I feel like I don’t have to worry as much for these next two meets. I just have to work on things I know that need to work on.”
“It’s a huge advantage because now we can relax, focus on training and focus on conference and nationals instead of worrying about having to worry about hitting a mark every weekend or having to feel our absolute best,” said PSU associate head coach Kyle Rutledge, who is in charge of coaching the pole vault. “We can really train to compete at the right time.”
The Republic High School product earned national recognition for her performance. She was named the NCAA Division II women’s track and field athlete of the week by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Tuesday.
It marked the first time a female athlete from PSU has been named national athlete of the week during indoor season.
“It was insane to even see that I was picked for that award,” Lander said. “It makes you very grateful. I look at all these other athletes out there and I can see how amazing every single one of them are. It’s just insane that out of all the women in Division II I was the one that was picked for this. It just pushes me to work even harder, so that I can hopefully earn more recognition like that.”
Rutledge said it’s great for Lander to be recognized.
“It makes you feel good, it makes you feel like all the hard work you put in over the last five months is being recognized,” Lander said. “It’s good for her to get the recognition. She’s doing everything right. She’s getting everything she has worked for. It’s great to see somebody get that honor. That’s the other awesome thing. It’s fun to watch her compete again and that’s what I’m happy for.”
The achievement is a potential stepping stone for an athlete that is accustomed to finishing on top. It’s also an award Lander said she’s not going to take for granted.
“Really, my biggest goal is to stay mentally and physically healthy and have a positive outlook on everything I’m doing, make sure I’m appreciating it every step of the way because I’m getting to that point where I know I don’t have a whole lot of years left,” Lander said. “I want to be able to appreciate everything I do.”
