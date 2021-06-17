Garrett McGowan and Tanner Lane played integral roles in Pittsburg State’s run to a MIAA Postseason Tournament runner-up finish this spring.
A junior, McGowan made a powerful introduction to the MIAA, leading the Gorillas with 15 home runs and 48 RBI. Lane, another junior, sported a 3.14 ERA while striking out 31 batters in 16 relief outings.
“Getting to the conference championship and hitting 15 home runs, that’s nothing to scoff at,” McGowan said. “I tried to step into a leadership role. There were a bunch of JUCO guys, so getting into that new environment and getting used to all those guys from different schools was a learning experience. I thought it was pretty successful for me and the team."
“We had a good season,” Lane said. “I thought we had a chance at regionals, but things didn’t go our way. I had a lot of fun with all the guys. I learned a lot about myself with physicality and maturity. I learned what pitches to use in certain counts. I was just trying to figure that stuff out.”
The two are now starring in the Northwoods League, which features some of the elite college players from across the country and gives them the chance to gain exposure in front of professional scouts.
Competing for the Iowa-based Waterloo Bucks, McGowan is already making waves with the bat. The power-hitting first baseman leads the circuit in hits (25), doubles (eight) and RBI (18) entering Thursday night’s action.
He became the first Waterloo player to hit for the cycle since 1997, going 5-for-6 with five RBI on June 13.
“It was a pretty special moment hitting for the cycle,” McGowan said. “My parents and my girlfriend were there to watch, so that was pretty special. It has gone pretty well out here so far."
Lane, who is playing for the Wisconsin-based Green Bay Booyah for the second time in three years, has tossed 8 1/3 shutout frames this summer while fanning 14 batters and allowing four hits. In his second outing, the Webb City product threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out 10 of the 22 batters he faced.
“Honestly, everything has been working,” Lane said. “In the last start, everything was on. Fastball was running to both sides of the plate — two-seam and four-seam. The changeup and the curveball were really good. It was keeping the hitters off balance, that’s for sure.”
His biggest emphasis, McGowan said, is to continue to lessen the swing-and-miss in his game.
“I’m working on putting the ball in play and cutting down on my strikeout numbers,” McGowan said. “So far, it seems to be working well for me. I’m putting the ball in play and seeing what happens. Hopefully, it’s something I can include in my season at Pitt next year.”
Lane said he’s looking to refine his curveball.
“It wasn’t very sharp this spring and I struggled with it, but on Tuesday, it showed a lot of improvement,” Lane said. “It had a better bite to it. I’m really focused on sharpening up some of my pitches to get for next season.”
McGowan and Lane will be seniors for the Gorillas in the 2022 spring campaign. With the majority of the team set to return, both have their eyes on getting over the hump in the MIAA and reaching a regional.
