PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State's Trace Mosby won the pentathlon and Missouri Southern's Claire Luallen took sixth as the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships began their three-day run inside Pittsburg State's Robert W. Plaster Center.
Mosby compiled 3,802 points in the five disciplines to beat a field of 21 competitors. She won the long jump (18 feet, 11.75 inches) and took second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.84 seconds), third in the high jump (5-5.25), fourth in the shot put (35-0.50) and seventh in the 800 meters (2:29.84).
Audrey Wichmann of Northwest Missouri took second with 3,682 points.
The Gorillas' McKenzie Penn finished fifth with 3,547 points. The 14 team points put PSU in first place in the team standings.
Luallen was next with 3,426 points, giving the Lions three teams points and fourth place in the standings.
She won the 60 meters in 8.80 seconds, good for 952 points. She also scored 632 points in the high jump (1.51 meters), 505 points in the shot put (9.63m), 691 points in the long jump (5.47m) and 646 points in the 800 (2:33.78).
The Lions' Miracle Grant was 15th with 3,068 points. Her top finish was 11th place in the 60 hurdles (9.30) for 848 points.
In the men's heptathlon, Trey Miller of Central Missouri is the first-day leader with 3,166 points, and Pittsburg State's Trey Mooney was 61 points back with 3,105.
The heptathlon resumes at 11 a.m. today, and the meet gets into full swing this afternoon at 1:30.
