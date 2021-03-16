PITTSBURG, Kan. — After jumping out to one of its strongest starts in recent memory, the Pittsburg State baseball team had dropped its last four games.
But the Gorillas (7-5, 4-5 MIAA) received a much-needed spark Monday night in their series finale against Washburn.
Ryan Koval delivered a two-run triple with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 7-7 tie and lift PSU to a 9-8 win over the Ichabods. The win allowed the Gorillas to salvage a doubleheader split with Washburn and snap their losing skid.
Earlier in the game, PSU exploded for seven runs in the first inning. Garrett McGowan, Koval and Blain Ohlmeier all homered in the Gorillas' big frame.
The Ichabods countered with seven runs in the third inning. PSU's Nick Brown escaped the frame and worked five innings of relief to earn the win.
Brown allowed one run on three hits and fanned five batters. Tanner Lane notched the save, recording the final six outs while allowing one unearned run and picking up three punchouts.
Washburn (5-8, 5-4 MIAA) defeated PSU 13-10 in the first game Monday. The Ichabods broke open a 5-5 game with a seven-run sixth inning.
The Gorillas got two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth, but it wasn't enough to make up for the deficit.
Adam Theis and Aaron Gerdes each homered in the contest for PSU. Cruz Aranda went a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI, while Ohlmeier tripled and drove in a pair of runs.
PSU returns to action with a doubleheader at Northwest Missouri on Saturday. First pitch is set for noon.
