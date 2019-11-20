Cameron Huefner has signed a letter of intent to join Pittsburg State men's basketball program, Gorillas coach Kim Anderson announced Wednesday.
Huefner, 5-foot-7, 210-pounder from Adelaide, Australia, averaged 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the under-18 Norwood Flames last year and was selected to the South Australian State Team. He will play for the Norwood Men's Premier League team this season.
"Cameron is a skilled front court player who can shoot the ball well and rebound on both ends of the floor with his athleticism," Anderson said in a release. "He has some great international experience, both in the United States and his native Australia."
Huefner is the first player to sign with the Gorillas for the 2020-21 season.
