PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State softball opened its home schedule at PSU Softball Complex on Saturday and dropped a pair of games.
The Gorillas (3-7) fell 8-3 to Minnesota-Duluth in the opener and 7-4 to Rockhurst in the finale.
In game one, UMD broke open a 4-3 game with an RBI fielders' choice by Sidney Zavoral and three more insurance runs in the fifth inning to claim the win.
Kylee Bohle, Paxtyn Hayes and Kami Zimmerman all had two hits for PSU. Kaity Kukowski went 1-for-3 and belted a two-run home run for the Gorillas in the third inning. Kaylee Burnes (0-3) suffered the loss for PSU.
UMD collected 12 hits total, led by Jordyn Thomas who went 4-for-4 with two RBI. Lauren Dixon tossed seven innings of three-run ball to pick up the win.
Against Rockhurst, Lexie Storrer held the Gorillas at bay over the first 5 2/3 innngs, allowing the Hawks to build a 7-0 lead.
Keelah Griffith and Kori Stonestreet delivered two-run home runs apiece to narrow the game's margin to 7-4. Madison Morris was charged with the loss for PSU.
Rockhurst amassed 10 hits with center fielder Lauren Marks leading the way with four RBI.
The Gorillas are back in action today at home at 3 p.m. and 5:30 for a doubleheader against Rockhurst and UMD, respectively.
