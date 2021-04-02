HAYS, Kan. — The Pittsburg State softball team suffered a pair of setbacks 7-1 and 5-1 to Fort Hays State on Friday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.
Michaelanne Nelson (6-7) struck out 10 batters over seven innings of one-run ball for Fort Hays State (12-12, 6-2 MIAA) in the first game.
PSU pushed across its run in the sixth when Paxtyn Hayes scored on a throwing error. Kami Zimmerman and Hayes had two hits apiece for the Gorillas, who finished with six hits.
In game two, Fort Hays scored all five of its runs in the second inning, and Hailey Chapman pitched a one-hitter.
Terran Caldwell started things off with a two-run single, while Grace Philop added a two-run single up the middle to make the score 4-0. Loren Beggs capped the big inning with an RBI groundout to second base.
Bella Konieczka accounted for PSU's only run, singling home Keelah Griffith in the sixth.
For the Gorillas (10-18, 4-6 MIAA), Taylor Compton gave up five earned runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings of work.
PSU plays at Nebraska-Kearney in a doubleheader, starting at noon Saturday.
