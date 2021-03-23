PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State softball team dropped a pair of games to Southeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday, falling by scores of 10-7 and 6-1.
In the first game, the Gorillas got off to a hot start with a three-run shot by first baseman Kami Zimmerman in the second inning. Right fielder Paxtyn Hayes followed with a two-run home run to give PSU a 5-0 lead in the third inning.
But the Storm answered in the fourth and fifth, tying the game at 5-5. Hayes launched her second longball of the game in the fifth to put the Gorillas up 7-5. Southeastern tied the game in the top of the seventh and went on to win in extra innings.
Hannah Harrison was charged with the loss, falling to 0-2.
PSU scored first in the second game, aided by a few errors by Southeastern Oklahoma. The Storm responded with three runs in the second and plated three more to account for the game's final margin.
Madison Morris was credited with the loss, moving her to 0-6.
The Gorillas travel to Missouri Southern for a doubleheader at noon Saturday.
