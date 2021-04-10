Pittsburg State standout Kaylee DaMitz has decided to leave the Gorillas basketball program.
The junior guard announced her plans to enter the transfer portal over Twitter on Thursday afternoon.
"Thank you Pitt," DaMitz said on Twitter," For helping me accomplish so much. For helping me to reach my goals and dreams of being a college basketball player. Thank you to everyone in Gorilla Nation who has made an impact on my life. The friendships I have made here are more than just basketball.
"Thank you to my coaches and teammates who have pushed me to be the best version I can be. At this time, my journey is taking me in a new direction. Thank you Pitt State for giving me the opportunity to play the sport I have loved for so long and the ability to get a great education."
DaMitz has become one of the most dominant players in the MIAA since joining the Gorillas three seasons ago. She is a three-time All-MIAA selection, and was the MIAA Freshman of the Year for 2018-2019.
DaMitz is set to graduate from PSU this spring. She was the team's leading scorer as a junior, posting 16.4 points per game. That ranked fourth in the MIAA.
She also led the team with 5.3 assists per game, which was the second most in the conference. The Gorillas went 14-9 overall this past season.
