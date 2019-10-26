Piper Misse and her Pittsburg State teammates returned to the top of the MIAA women's cross country standings on Saturday morning.
The Gorillas earned their third consecutive team title in the MIAA Cross Country Championships at Missouri Southern's Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course. The Gorillas scored 78 points, followed by Central Missouri with 84 and Missouri Southern with 91.
The title is the 11th for the Gorillas since they joined the MIAA 30 years ago and the third time they have won three consecutive years.
"There are all very rewarding," PSU coach Russ Jewett said. "We don't win them them all. Southern is awesome, and Central has won its share, so respect and kudos to them for putting up a great fight. I know those teams had injuries they fought through as we all do.
"But this one is special in a way because there is absolutely no margin for error on this team. If someone doesn't do their job, two different teams could beat us. I'm really proud of these girls for coming through when you really have to."
Misse, a senior, broke away late and won the 6,000-meter race in 21 minutes, 23 seconds. She finished four seconds in front of Central Missouri's Risper Mengich, and PSU's Cassidy Westhoff took third in 21:36.
"There was a big pack of us, and the lead switched on and off throughout the race," Misse said. "It was kind of like a revolving door. Going into the race I knew there were a lot of very talented women out on the field. It was really anybody's race, no clear favorite."
Misse took the lead "not until the last 100 meters," she said. "There was a pack of 15 for the longest time, then by the end about two or three."
"It was very Piper-esque," Jewett said. "Pretty stiff pace through the middle, but she did what it took to stay with somebody. We know she can kick. She's done that before in championships and won races — two years ago she did that at the conference championship. There's no surprise to me that if she could stay with the leader with 400, 600 meters to go, she had a really good chance. And she certainly did that."
Misse also won the conference championship her sophomore year, and she took sixth last year. Westhoff was league runner-up last year.
The Gorillas had two more all-conference runners as Kari Blattner was 14th and Hannah Honeyman took 20th.
MISSOURI SOUTHERN
The Lions had two runners in the top-10 as Kelie Henderson was sixth (22:07) and Julianna Determan finished eighth (22:14), eight spots higher than she placed last year.
"Kelie probably had one of the best races of her career for cross country," Lions distance coach Jamie Burnham said. "Julianna has been sick, so she's been coming back from that. ... It's one of those things when you know there's a chance to win it and it doesn't go right, it hurts a little more."
"The other girls ran great. We had a couple of people who I thought would run better, but they have to learn to get over that and compete. And I had a couple people who ran the best they've run all year — Danielle Prince, Janna Hautala."
The Lions' Ashley Kiykendall, who was fifth last year, is sidelined with a stress fracture, and the injury also puts her indoor track season in jeopardy.
"It's disappointing because we've come a long way this year," Burnham said. "And when you have an unfortunate injury like that ... with her I feel pretty good about our chances of winning it. But those are the things that happen in distance running.
"But that's why you shoot the gun. That's why you line up and race. Congratulations to Pitt, and Central Missouri ran a great race. It's unfortunate we had some bad things happen."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.