PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State’s Brett Thompson and Joshua Hudiburg will compete in the men’s javelin throw on Saturday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.
The prelims of the competition start at 4:15 p.m. CDT with the top 12 athletes in the 24-man field advancing to the finals at 6:15 p.m. Monday.
The top three finishers at the trials qualify to represent the U.S. at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Hudiburg and Thompson wrapped up their decorated careers at PSU in May by placing second and third, respectively, at the NCAA Division II Outdoor National Championships in Allendale, Mich.
A native of Erie, Kansas, Thompson enters the trials as the 10th-ranked American with a best throw of 251 feet, 6 inches that he achieved on April 11 at the 13th annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic in Pittsburg.
Hudiburg, a Fort Scott native, enters the trials ranked No. 24 in the discipline with a throw of 236-10, set at the national meet on May 29.
KSN and NBCSN will provide Olympic Trials track and field coverage over eight nights, including six trials televised in prime time on KSN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.