PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tickets for Pittsburg State's football game on Nov. 21 against Western Colorado will go on sale next Monday, and it's basically the same protocol used for the Gorillas' game last Saturday against Nebraska-Kearney.
Carnie Smith Stadium will be limited to a 25% capacity. There will not be any tickets sold on the day of the game, and there will not be any tailgating.
All tickets will be general admission and sold for $10 or $15 for preferred general admission, which included all club seat sections and sections P and Q.
Tickets will be available on Monday for season ticket holders and Endowment for Excellence members. They can purchase a maximum of eight tickets. PSU students can pick up tickets on Monday, a limit of one per valid student ID.
Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tickets much be purchased by noon Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets can be purchased in the ticket office in the Garfield Weede Building on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can also be purchased by calling 620-235-4796. No tickets will be sold online.
Ticket holders will be required to sit in the stadium section that corresponds to the ticket. Fans will be asked to socially distance within each section (immediate family members may sit together).
The players' parents will sit in Sections LL, MM, NN, SS, TT and UU. Visiting fans will sit in Section U. PSU students will sit in Sections K, L, M, N and O. General public sales will be for the remaining 18 sections in the stadium.
Will call for purchased and player parent tickets will be located at the Bicknell Center to avoid lines and density of people. starting at noon on game day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.