Pittsburg State will sell tickets for approximately 25% capacity at Carnie Smith Stadium when the Gorillas entertain Nebraska-Kearney for a football game on Oct. 31.
Kickoff will be at 12:05 p.m. — one hour earlier than originally announced. Because of the stadium seating limitations, the game will be televised live by KSN in Joplin with PSU alumni Brian Johnston (play-by-play) and Kendall Gammon (analyst) calling the action. It will also be broadcast and livestreamed by KSHQ (100.7 FM), the Gorillas' radio affiliate.
"We are tremendously excited to share this game information for the 2020 football season opener," PSU athletics director Jim Johnson said in a release. "We are thankful to be in a position to bring a home football game to the PSU campus and the Pittsburg community later this month after an arduous process from last spring to now. There is something tremendously unifying and exciting about Gorilla football for our many constituencies, and we are especially excited for our student-athletes and our new coaching staff to be able to get onto the playing field.
"We have great appreciation for the Crawford County public health officers and the work they're doing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Their guidance was critical as we established game day procedures that enable us to provide a safer experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans."
Around 2,000 tickets will be sold, and all will be general admission — $10, or $15 for preferred general admission, which includes the club seating sections of the stadium. Tickets must be purchased by noon on Oct. 30 at the PSU ticket office inside the Garfield Weede Building or by phone, 620-235-4796. There are no online sales.
Tickets go on sale next Monday to season ticket holders and Endowment for Excellence members. PSU student tickets can be picked up on Oct. 12, and remaining tickets go on sale on Oct 14. No tickets will be sold at the stadium on game day.
Individuals can purchase up to eight tickets, and PSU students may claim one ticket per valid student ID. Ticket holders will be required to sit in the stadium section that corresponds to their tickets. Fans are asked to socially distance, and immediate family members can sit together.
There will be no tailgating options for the game and no corporate or individual tents in Gorilla Village. Parking will be free, and parking lots will open 90 minutes before kickoff.
