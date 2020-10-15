PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State and the Crawford County CVB has been selected to host the 2024 men’s and women’s NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field National Championships.
The event will be held at the Robert W. Plaster Center on the PSU campus. The center also was the site of the 2016, 2018 and 2019 D-2 championships, and it’s already been chosen as the host for the 2022 national meet.
“For the NCAA to choose Pittsburg State as a host site for the indoor track and field championships for a fifth time reflects the organization’s appreciation for jobs well done in hosting our three times previously,” PSU athletics director Jim Johnson said in a release. “We certainly are excited on campus for this new opportunity, and we have tremendous partners in the city of Pittsburg and the Crawford County CVB to help us be great hosts again with future championships.”
Additionally, the Robert W. Plaster Center has served as the host site for the 2017 and 2019 junior college Indoor Track & Field National Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.