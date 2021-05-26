The Pittsburg State men's and women's track and field teams will open competition in the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, starting on Thursday and concluding on Saturday at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.
PSU's men team entered the meet ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division II, while the women are No. 10. The Gorillas qualified 26 athletes — 19 men and seven women.
Redshirt sophomore Trey Mooney and redshirt freshman Hunter Jones will compete in the men's heptathlon at 8 a.m. CT. Mooney qualified seventh in the multi events with 7,268 points, and Jones qualified 11th (7,136).
Redshirt sophomore Trace Mosby will compete in the women's heptathlon at 8:30 a.m. She enters the national meet ranked No. 3 (5477).
Senior Levi Wyrick and sophomore Konner Swenson will compete in the men's hammer throw at 1 p.m. while the men's 400 meter relay team of Louis Rollins, Sam Tudor, Makai Blades and Bailey Stone will race at 1:30. Wyrick is ranked sixth in the hammer throw (221-7) and Swenson is ranked13th in the discipline (200-6), while the relay is seeded 13th (40.64).
Senior Asia Anderson will compete in the women's long jump at 4:25, while senior Haven Lander will compete in the women's pole vault at 4:45. Anderson enters nationals ranked No. 7 in the long jump (20-1) and Lander qualified in the 14th the pole vault (13-3.5).
Sophomore London Futch will close out the day's action for the Gorillas by competing in the prelims of the women's 400 meters at 4:55. Futch enters the competition with the nation's fastest time (53.73).
