In the final 12 1/2 minutes of the first half, Pittsburg State pulled away and rolled past Missouri Southern 78-60 on Saturday afternoon in MIAA women’s basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Three guards combined for 48 points for the Gorillas (13-7), who shot 42% from the field and 44% (8 of 18) from the 3-point arc. Kaylee DaMitz led the way with 17 points plus eight rebounds. Sydnee Crain, who prepped at Girard, Kansas, hit 7 of 10 shots for 16 points, and Tristan Gegg added 15.
Amaya Johns netted 14 points to lead four players in double figures for the Lions (7-13), who hit 33%. Carley Turnbull was next with 13, Hailey Grant scored 12 and Madi Stokes had 10 points plus nine rebounds and two blocked shots, giving her 43 for the season, passing Brianna Volmer (2005-06) for second place in the MSSU record book.
Grant, 6-foot-1 freshman from Salina, Oklahoma, set season highs for points, rebounds (6) and blocked shots (3).
"Coming off the bench, I saw how the game started and how rough it was," she said. "I took it upon myself that I needed to step up and do my part for the team. The game just started flowing nicely for me. Things were going my way. I had this burst of energy that helped me get through it."
The Gorillas never trailed and shot 54% from the field while building a 48-22 halftime cushion.
Pittsburg State hit 9 of 12 shots in the first quarter and led 28-16. Two Maya Williams 3-pointers on consecutive trips helped the Gorillas open a 10-2 lead in the first four minutes.
Treys by Turnbull and Grant and two buckets on the inside by Stokes helped the Lions climb within 14-12 with 3:33 left in the quarter. Stokes’ two charities and Grant’s bucket on a drive down the lane pulled the Lions within two points again before the Gorillas took full control.
Gegg’s three-point play — giving her seven points in a 58-second span — ignited a 10-0 spurt in the final 2:22 of the quarter. Crain followed with a 3 from the top of the circle that was set up by Gegg’s penetration to the basket.
It didn’t get any better for the Lions in the second stanza as DaMitz tallied eight consecutive points in a two-minute span to stretch the lead to 40-19.
Missouri Southern made two field goals in the second quarter — Turnbull’s layup with 5:42 left to end a seven-minute drought and Amaya Johns’ 3 with 15 seconds left.
"They dominated us on both ends of the floor," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "Offensively, we really struggled to score because of their defense, especially in the second quarter. And we couldn't keep them in front of us. They got to the basket so many times, open looks and knocked them down. We just have to do a better job, and we did a better job in the third quarter and especially the fourth quarter, keeping them out of the paint and then rebounding as well."
"We were really excited about our defense the first half," Gorillas coach Amanda Davied said. "Maya got us off to a good start. She made a couple of 3s ... if she's making some 3s, it's going to be a good day for us. Sydnee Crain had some really good looks getting to the rim. I thought Tristan Gegg used good judgement, drive it and get good percentage shots and get to the free-throw line. And the same with Kaylee DaMitz, just driving, driving, driving until we can either find a layup or possibly get some contact."
The Gorillas’ lead was 66-42 after three quarters before the Lions showed some life and outscored PSU 18-12 in the final 10 minutes. Johns had 11 of her 14 points in the fourth stanza.
"The young kids came in and did a really good job," Ressel said. "Hailey had a really good game. I thought Megan (Jackson) did a nice job for having to play 30 minutes with Emily (Kuntze) in foul trouble. Amaya came in the second half and fourth quarter especially and played really aggressively, made some shots, got some offensive rebounds.
"When we defend solid, our offense is OK. When our defense is not very good, our offense is not very good, and it's been that way all year. You look at the last four games, when we struggle to stop people, we struggle to score the basketball."
Both teams are home on Thursday night as the Lions entertain Washburn and the Gorillas face Emporia State.
