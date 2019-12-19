MELBOURNE, Fla. — The University of Tampa shot 69 percent on the way to a 75-55 win over Pittsburg State on the first day of the Florida Tech Holiday Classic on Thursday.
The Spartans, who finished the game making 33-of-48 shots, took a 23-22 lead after one quarter before building the advantage to eight by halftime. Tampa continued distancing itself with a 59-47 lead after three quarters before pulling away from the Gorillas (4-4) down the stretch.
Pittsburg State’s Athena Alvarado scored a game-high 25 points, making 12-of-19 shots from the field and adding a team-high seven rebounds. Kaylee DaMitz and Tristan Gegg each scored 11 to give the Gorillas three players in double-figure scoring. DaMitz added six rebounds and a team-high five assists.
Melijah Sullivan was 10-of-11 from the field to finish with 22 points to lead Tampa. She added a team-high eight assists and five rebounds. Lashayla Wright-Pond scored 16 on 8-of-14 shooting, to go along with five rebounds, while Kris Nelson scored 15, including three makes from the perimeter.
Pittsburg State shot 38 percent from the field (23-61) and was just 3-for-20 shooting from 3-point range.
Pittsburg State is back in action today with an 11 a.m. matchup against Florida Tech.
