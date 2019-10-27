LAWRENCE, Kan. — Pittsburg State dominated the 3-point shooting and knocked off Kansas 90-82 Sunday afternoon in a women's basketball exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Gorillas shot 50 percent from the arc (13-of-26) while the Jayhawks were just 1-of-13 from long range.
"One thing we did today that we haven't done in scrimmages and the exhibition game so far is we got the 3-ball to fall," Gorillas coach Amanda Davied said. "Meghan (Maher, who went 4-for-8), Kaylee (DaMitz, 2-2), Tristan (Gegg, 4-8) and Maya (Williams, 3-4) made 3s, and that opens the floor up. Kaylee did such a great job of penetrating and distributing the ball. It was the perfect storm for us."
Williams tallied 22 points to lead five Gorillas in double figures. Gegg added 20 points and a team-high eight rebounds, followed by DaMitz (15), Maher (13) and Athena Alvarado (12).
"Athena made some great plays," Davied said. "She has been working hard on the block. We had girls off the bench come in and do their jobs, fill gaps. It was a great team effort. The kids are so locked in right now for this early in the season. They are doing stuff after a week and a half of practice, I'm thrilled the learning curve is so fast."
The Gorillas led 45-38 at halftime and 68-57 after three quarters. The Gorillas' biggest lead was 21 points, 78-57, after a Williams 3-pointer with 7:31 left.
The Gorillas shot 52 percent from the floor (35-of-67) to the Jayhawks' 44 percent (32-of-72). Pittsburg State snapped KU's 28-game winning streak in exhibitions, and it beat the Jayhawks for the first time in six games — two exhibitions and four in the regular season.
"The girls came ready to play," Davied said. "We had already been in a scrimmage and an exhibition, and we learned a lot from them. We learned a lot at Arkansas, even though we lost. I have a lot of respect for Brandon (Schneider, head coach) and the KU program. We knew it would be tough. We knew we had a chance to compete. You always have to make shots, and when everybody is making the 3, it does make a difference."
Brooklyn Mitchell's 19 points led six Jayhawks in double figures.
