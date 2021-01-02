PITTSBURG, Kan. — Even though the calendar has flipped to 2021, the Pittsburg State women’s basketball team didn’t have to make a New Year’s resolution.
The hot-shooting Gorillas made 56 % of their shots and rolled to an 80-50 victory over Northwest Missouri State on Saturday at John Lance Arena, extending their winning streak to four games in MIAA play.
“I’m impressed with our girls for winning back-to-back games in conference,” PSU head coach Amanda Davied said. “Tabor gave us an opportunity to get our wheels going again. I thought the girls were extremely focused. It really feels like a team effort from coaches to players, I think we’re getting connected and playing our best basketball to this point.”
After dropping three of its first four games to open the season, PSU’s record now sits at 5-3.
“Starting the new year off with a win is always good,” PSU guard Sydnee Crain said, who provided a spark off the bench with four points, four assists and tied for a team-high with five rebounds. “We’re coming out with lots of energy, we’re fired up. We’re setting our ceiling pretty high. We have that mentality that we have to be our best at the end of the year. I think we’re getting there, for sure.”
Tristan Gegg led four Gorillas in double-figures with 15 points. Julia Johnson added a career-high 13, while Kaylee DaMitz had 12 and seven assists. Maya Williams also chipped in with 11 points.
Johnson, 6-foot-1 forward, was perfect from the field. The junior hit all five of her shots while going 3 of 4 from the foul line.
“I just started to play with confidence,” Johnson said. “I’ve been letting the game flow and letting it come to me. I’m doing what I need to do for my team and playing my role.”
PSU led 19-15 after one quarter of play and extended its margin to 47-34 at the break. The Gorillas outscored the Bearcats (3-3) 33-16 the rest of the way to build separation and put the game out of reach.
Northwest received 12 points apiece from Mallory McConkey and Kylie Coleman.
NWMSU MEN 84, PSU 69
The Gorillas faced a tall order against the nation’s top team in the matinee game.
Coming off a 31-1 season and MIAA conference title, Northwest Missouri appeared poised to repeat as NCAA Division II national champions last season before COVID-19 axed the NCAA Tournament. The duo of Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins combined for 45 points as the No. 1 Bearcats remained unbeaten at 5-0 in MIAA play.
Despite the loss, PSU head coach Kim Anderson was more than pleased with his team’s performance.
“We played a really good basketball team,” Anderson said. “I thought our guys competed well. We got ourselves in a little bit of a hole in the first half and we were able to hang around. But, you know, you’re playing the best team in the country. I thought (Northwest) executed well. They controlled the game. That made it hard for us to climb back in it. I’m proud we kept competing, but the bottom line is we just didn’t make shots when we needed to.”
Hawkins poured in 18 of his team-high 24 points in the first half for Northwest, building a 44-32 advantage at halftime. In the second half, Hudgins iced the game with his final two 3s at the 12:32 and 11:37 marks to increase the Bearcats lead to 62-43.
The Gorillas didn’t go down without a fight down the stretch, cutting the deficit down to 10 multiple times. Quentin Hardrict Jr. connected from deep to make it 75-65 with 2:39 left in regulation, but the double-digit deficit proved to be insurmountable.
“Everybody is excited to play the No. 1 team in the country,” Anderson said. “I think we were ready to play. We’re playing without two starters (Ryan Pippins and Antonio Givens II), which I don’t know if that would have made a difference or not. I certainly would have liked to have had them out there.”
Hardrict scored a season-best 27 points to lead PSU. He made 10 of 16 shots from the floor, including three 3s. The Gorilas also received nine apiece from Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr., Martin Vogts, Ike Moore and Cameron Huefner.
“Quentin played great,” Anderson said. “We need to have that consistency. We don’t need him to score 27 every night, but we do need him to play that way. I think he’s a guy that can score from that position. I think he felt comfortable, and got rolling a little bit. He played well.”
Looking ahead
Up next for PSU, a meeting with MIAA rival Missouri Southern on Jan. 9 at John Lance Arena. The women’s game tips off at 1:30 p.m.
“We’re always ready for Southern,” Crain said. “It’s always fun to play. They are always a good team. They always come out fired up. We can’t take that for granted no matter what their record is or not. I think we’re going to work this week and we’ll get our head right. We’ll be ready.”
The men’s game will follow at 3:30.
“This one here is going to sting for a day or two,” Anderson said. “Certainly, we are going to play another team that’s one of the best in the league and one of the best players in the league. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Southern, Coach (Jeff) Boschee and their program. We’ll cry over this for a day and then we have plenty of time to get ourselves ready. Looking forward to having them here next Saturday.”
