Pittsburg State's women's basketball team has added size by signing Julia Johnson to a letter-of-intent.
Johnson, 6-foot-1 forward, averaged 5.8 points and 6.4 rebounds last season at Johnson County Community College. She started 29 of 32 games as a redshirt freshman and has three years of eligibility remaining.
"Johnson County is a tradition rich program with high expectations, and I know that will help in her transition to our program," Pittsburg State coach Amanda Davied said in a release. "Julia's defense, rebounding, and experience in the post will be a great addition to our team."
Johnson was a two-time all-Frontier League selection at DeSoto (Kan.) High School. She averaged 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds as a junior and 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots as a senior.
Johnson is the fourth player to join the Gorillas for the 2019-20 season. The other three players will be freshmen — 5-9 guard Madison Ferrara from Hendersonville, Tennessee, 6-0 forward Shania Wilson from Bentonville West and 6-2 center Shayla Kohler From Platte County (Mo.).
"Shayla, Maddie and Shania round out a great freshman class that will have a bright future ahead for Gorilla women's basketball," Davied said.
