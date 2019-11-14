Four high school players signed to join Pittsburg State's women's basketball team on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA's early signing period.
The Gorillas landed guard-forward Abby Dietsche from Highland (Ark.), guard Jayme Jackson from Liberty (Mo.) North, guard Chloe Martin from Bartlesville (Okla.) and guard Emma Martin from Mountain Home (Ark.).
Dietsche, 6-foot-1, averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists per game as a junior at Highland High. She earned Class 4A all-state honors last year, helping the Rebels to a 19-14 record.
The 5-9 Jackson is a two-time second-team all-conference selection at Liberty North where she averaged nine points, three rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals last year for the Eagles.
Martin, 5-7, earned Oklahoma Class 6A all-state honors as a junior at Bartlesville, averaging 15.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals while helping the Bruins to an 18-8 record. She was a 5A all-state selection as a sophomore at Pryor (Okla.), helping the Tigers to a state runner-up finish.
The 5-8 Martin, a two-time all-conference performer, averaged 14.5 points, four rebounds and five assists last season, helping the Bombers to a 5A state semifinal appearance. Mountain Home reached the state quarterfinals in Martin's freshman and sophomore seasons.
"This group has a lot of energy," PSU coach Amanda Davied said in a release. "They are true competitors that love the game of basketball. We look for this class to come in and compete for minutes and earn time with their enthusiasm for the game and their skill sets.
"They have been so much fun to recruit because they really had a special interest in being Gorillas. When you know, you know. With this class we felt there was a lot of mutual and genuine excitement and enthusiasm about Pittsburg State and our program, and that's what we are looking for — pride in the program and tradition. They will be a perfect class to complement our returners."
