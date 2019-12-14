Pittsburg State’s women and Central Missouri’s men are the No. 1 picks in the MIAA coaches’ indoor track and field polls, released on Thursday by the league office.
The Gorillas, who have won the last three league indoor titles, received seven first-place votes and 115 points. The Gorillas also placed sixth in last season’s national meet.
Two teams are within 11 points of the Gorillas. Lincoln is second with three first-place votes and 110 points, and Missouri Southern is third with one No. 1 vote and 104 points. Central Missouri landed the remaining top vote and is fourth with 92 points.
The men’s poll isn’t as close as the Mules got 10 of a possible 11 first-place votes — coaches did not vote for their team — and 99 points.
Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri each had one top vote and were next with 82 and 81 points, respectively.
Missouri Southern was fifth in the poll with 73 points, two behind fourth-place Lincoln.
The conference meet is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 1 at Pittsburg State.
Missouri Southern’s women placed third in the 2019 indoor meet, and they return seven all-MIAA performances — Jasmine Deckard in the 60 and 200 meters, Samantha Petry in the pole vault, Claire Luallen in the pentathlon, Payton Roberts in the shot put and Deckard and Elizabeth Adeoye in the 4x400 relay.
The Lion men return 5,000-meter champion Gidieon Kimutai. Josh Webb and Kimutai also were all-league in the 5K and 3K, respectively, as the Lions took fifth in the team standings.
MIAA polls
Indoor Track and Field
The MIAA coaches’ indoor track and field preseason polls, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points. Coaches did not vote for their team:
Men
1. Central Missouri (9)99
2. Pittsburg State (1)82
3. Northwest Missouri (1)81
4. Lincoln75
5. Missouri Southern73
6. Fort Hays State50
7. Nebraska-Kearney45
8. Washburn38
9. Emporia State33
10. Missouri Western 18
11. Rogers State 11
Women
1. Pittsburg State (7)115
2. Lincoln (3)110
3. Missouri Southern (1)104
4. Central Missouri (1)92
5. Northwest Missouri 80
6. Nebraska-Kearney66
7. Fort Hays State58
8. Washburn51
9. Missouri Western43
10. Emporia State37
11. Central Oklahoma23
12. Rogers State13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.