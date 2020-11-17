Pittsburg State women's basketball has signed three high school players for next season, coach Amanda Davied announced Tuesday.
The players are all from Kansas schools — Kerenna Gerber of Halstead, Sydney Holmes of Maize and Grace Pyle of McPherson.
"This is a unique signing class in that they all played in the Next Level Eclipse organization under Sydney Holmes' dad, Drew Holmes," Davied said in a release. "Ashton McCorry's dad also is a coach in this organization. So we have some obvious ties there. Their chemistry and dedication to each other is rare these days, and we couldn't be more excited to have all three choose Pittsburg State. We've spent a lot of time getting to know their character on the court but even more importantly, in their communities and with their high school teams. They are no doubt what we strive for as leaders, as well as a team first and winning mentality."
Gerber, a 6-foot power forward, averaged 19.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocked shots per game as a junior for Halstead in 2019-20. She was a first-team Kansas Class 3A all-state selection and a second-team Kansas all-state, all-class selection by the Topeka Capital Journal. Gerber has earned first-team all-league honors in each of her first three prep seasons.
Holmes, a 5-9 guard, averaged 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a junior for Maize last year. She enters her senior season with 97 career 3-point field goals — the school record. Holmes garnered second-team Kansas Class 5A all-state honors from the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association and the Topeka Capital Journal.
Pyle, a 5-11 guard, averaged 15.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game as a junior for McPherson in 2019-20 and was named Class 5A Player of the Year. She has helped the Bullpups to three conference titles and one state championship.
