KANSAS CITY, Mo —Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. has been a welcome addition to the Pittsburg State University men's basketball team this season.
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, a transfer from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, put together arguably his biggest game to date as a Gorilla to defeat previously unbeaten and No. 19 Missouri Western, 87-84, on Dec. 17. With that performance, Arthur-Williams Jr. was named the MIAA Player of the Week for men's basketball on Monday.
He scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half as PSU twice rallied from a 16-point second half deficit. The junior made two free throws with 27 seconds remaining to give PSU its first lead of the game. Arthur-Williams Jr. made five of seven shots from the floor and 13 of 16 free throw attempts in the contest.
The Potomac, Md., native added a team-leading nine rebounds to go with his team leading scoring output.
Arthur-Williams Jr. is averaging a team-high 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for PSU (4-3), which plays host to Baker in an exhibition game on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
