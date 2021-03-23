KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kaylee Burns put together a stellar performance last week for Pittsburg State.
In fact, the right-handed hurler was recognized as the MIAA pitcher of the week on Tuesday afternoon.
Burns, a senior, posted a 3-1 record with a 1.80 ERA for the Gorillas. She tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in a 5-0 victory over Emporia State on March 16. She also limited the Hornets to one hit over five innings of relief work to earn the win during the second week that day.
The Wichita, Kansas, native also picked up a win in a 4-2 win against Newman on March 20. She scattered five hits and allowed only one earned run in that contest.
Overall, Burns has compiled a 2.57 ERA in three starts for PSU, striking out seven batters through 16 1/3 innings of work this season. She went 9-10 last season with a 5.47 ERA after transferring from Butler Community College.
