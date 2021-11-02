PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University freshman kicker Cross Holmes was named the MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
Holmes tied the PSU single game record for the second time this season by booting four field goals in the Gorillas 26-20 victory over Central Oklahoma on Saturday.
The native of Aurora, Ill. matched his season long kick by connecting on a 54-yard field goal with 2:24 to play in the first quarter. He converted four of five field goals on the day, also making kicks from 25, 35 and 49 yards in the game.
Holmes also booted four field goals in PSU’s 20-19 road loss against then No. 2 ranked Northwest Missouri. He equaled the Gorillas single game record originally set by Josh Barcus against Central Missouri on Oct. 15, 1998. Jared Vincent also kicked four field goals against Emporia State on Sept. 9, 2019.
For the season, Holmes is 14 of 18 (.778) on field goal attempts. He currently leads the MIAA and is tied for the national lead in Division II in field goals per game (2.0 pg).
