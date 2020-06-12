PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State athletics director Jim Johnson has been named an NCAA Division II Athletics Director of the Year by Under Armour.
Johnson is completing his 10th year at PSU, and the Gorillas have captured three national championships (football, women's track and field, men's track and field), made two Elite Eight appearances (women's basketball) and won 26 MIAA championships.
Johnson is serving a four-year term as the MIAA representative on the NCAA Division II Management Council through 2022. He also is serving on the Division II Planning and Finance Committee and the Division II Championships Committee.
Three more Division II athletics directors received this award -- Laura Liesman from Georgian Court University, Tim McMurray from Texas A&M-Commerce and Lindsay Reeves from North Georgia.
