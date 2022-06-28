Former Pittsburg State All American offensive lineman and NFL Pro Bowl long snapper Kendall Gammon has been chosen for induction into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame as one of 10 members of the Class of 2022.
The formal induction will take place on Oct. 2 in Mulvane, Kansas, at the Kansas Star Casino.
“It certainly was humbling and something I never even imagined would happen,” Gammon said in a release. “It’s made even sweeter by the fact that both my former coaches are members, and when it’s a Hall of Fame in your home state, that’s a really cool thing. I’d say it’s also very much a direct reflection of my time at Pitt State.”
Gammon, a native of Rose Hill, Kansas, came to PSU in the fall of 1987 to play for the Gorillas and begin work on a degree in education.
Coached his first two years by Dennis Franchione and his final two seasons by Chuck Broyles — both Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductees — the Gorillas won four straight conference titles, including three straight MIAA crowns from 1989-91 as the university transitioned from the NAIA to NCAA Division II.
His junior and senior years, he was captain of the team, and in 1991 the team earned a trip to Florence, Alabama, to play in the D-II National Championship game — a game the Gorillas won 23-6 over Jacksonville State University.
While at PSU, he was a three-time All-MIAA football player, winning three MIAA Conference titles, with first-team All-American selection in 1991.
After being drafted in 1992, he spent 15 years in the NFL on three teams: the Pittsburgh Steelers (1992-95), the New Orleans Saints (1996-1999), and the Kansas City Chiefs (2000-2006), before retiring.
Among his NFL achievements: he played in 244 regular and post season games, including 218 consecutive games; appeared in Super Bowl XXX with the Steelers in 1995; and was the first pure long snapper to be selected for the Pro Bowl.
Gammon also served as an NFL Players Association representative and completed the NFL Business and Entrepreneurial Program at Harvard Business School. For 12 years, he was the field reporter and pre-game host for the Kansas City Chief’s radio broadcasts.
He was inducted to the PSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007 and the MIAA Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2008, he returned to his alma mater to serve as development director for intercollegiate athletics, and in 2015, he was named special assistant to the president by then-President Steve Scott.
Gammon has two sons, Blaise and Drake; Drake was a tight end for the Gorillas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.