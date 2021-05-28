ALLENDALE, Mich. — Trey Mooney and Trace Mosby highlighted the Pittsburg State track and field team's performance on Friday during the second day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Grand Valley State University.
Mooney, a redshirt sophomore and Lamar native, wrapped up action in the decathlon in second place with 7,189 points to headline Gorillas on the men's side. Saginaw Valley's Sam Black won the decathlon with 7,583 points.
Louis Rollins, a senior, qualified fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 13.85 second.
In women's action, Mosby concluded the heptathlon in sixth place with 5,152 points. Saginaw Valley's Cheyenne Williamson won the heptathlon with 5,595 points.
