KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State quarterback Mak Sexton put together quite the showing in his season debut on Sept. 2.
As a result, Sexton was named the MIAA offensive player of the week on Monday afternoon.
Sexton had a hand in all five the Gorillas' touchdowns in leading PSU to a 35-16 road win over preseason No. 13 ranked Central Missouri in the season opener at Audrey J. Walton Stadium.
The redshirt sophomore, making his sixth career start, passed for 232 yards and four touchdowns and added a seven-yard scoring jaunt against the defending MIAA co-champion Mules. Sexton hit on three scoring connections in the first half as the Gorillas built a 21-3 halftime advantage.
In addition, the Gorillas returned to the national rankings on Tuesday. The Gorillas checked in at No. 23 in the latest AFCA Division II Coaches Poll and joins Northwest Missouri (No. 4) as the only other MIAA school in the AFCA top-25.
UCM, Washburn, Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney all received votes to be in the top 25.
