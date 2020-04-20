PSU's Wright making most of first spring without live practices

Losing the spring season will have a major effect on nearly every college football program in the country.
Some of those programs are going to feel it more than others, including Pittsburg State. The Gorillas were two practices into their first spring season under first-year head coach Brian Wright and his predominantly new coaching staff when the COVID-19 outbreak brought everything to a halt.
“Everybody is going through the same thing across the country, but it is unique for us and any other program going through a coaching change,” Wright said. “As a program, we were doing things for the very first time.”
The biggest impact from the spring season getting canceled is the practice time on the field the Gorillas lost. Wright and his staff are installing new schemes for the offense, defense and special teams, as well as a new offseason training program. Spring practices are key for perfecting those schemes and the players’ comfort in executing them.
“It certainly stunts our growth,” Wright said. “We were making good strides and heading in a good direction. We were developing a work ethic, a culture and a standard to how we wanted to operate as a program. You get two spring practices, and then when you think you are building a little bit of momentum, it all comes to a screeching halt. It is definitely tough.”
In response, the Pittsburg State coaching staff is doing everything it can to make sure everyone is on the same page as the days in isolation pass by. Video conferencing plays a vital role, with the coaching staff using the medium to meet with each other five days a week, with positional coaches meeting via video conferences with players three times a week.
“We are trying to hit it head on, go to work with what we have and operate as best we can,” Wright said. “We meet as a staff every morning, then we meet with the position players and continue with a spring practice install through video conferencing as best we can.”
A big part of the video conferencing between coaches and players is virtual playbook and film study. Players also have the responsibility of staying in shape on their own, using a conditioning program provided by PSU strength coach Matt Nelson.
“A lot of the training is body-weight exercises,” Wright said. “There is a running program they should be able to do, whether its up and down their street or in their yards. We have tried to give them multiple workouts they can utilize on their own.”
As the college football world waits for the NCAA to determine how the upcoming season will be played, Wright, his staff and the Gorillas are doing what they can with the resources they have available in order to be prepared for Week 1 kickoff.
“I’d like to think that we’re making the most of this opportunity, and we are still finding ways to impact our team,” Wright said. “To be able to gauge the total impact or to know fully how far we are set back, or maybe how well we are doing, is really tough to determine. None of us have really gone through anything like this before. I just have to trust that as a coaching staff, we are doing the very best that we can that we can to connect with our team. And I have to trust that our players are doing the best on their end to remain professional in everything that they do.”
