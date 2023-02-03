ANKENY, Iowa — Ozark Christian College’s Joel Pugh had a double-double Friday to spark the visiting Ambassadors past Faith Baptist Bible 87-74.
Pugh collected 24 points and 10 rebounds, which proved tops in scoring and rebounding for both teams.
OCC, which led 39-35 at halftime, pushed its Midwest Christian College Conference record to 8-1 while going to 13-6 overall.
Others scoring in double figures for the Ambassadors were Aason Cross with 20 points and Josiah Beckenhauer with 17.
Chris Barnette and Josh Baucum each had 15 points, while Jayce Goergen and Seth Freeman netted 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Faith Baptist, which slipped to 6-4 in the league and 10-10 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.