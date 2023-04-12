The Purdy Eagles combined for 12 runs in the second and third innings to best the McAuley Warriors 15-0 in a run-rule shortened game on Wednesday at Joe Becker Stadium.
Eagle starter Travis Hughes gave up just one hit in four innings of work while striking out five batters and walking one.
Purdy (14-3) was led by Josh Brown, who went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Trey Hughes went 2 for 4 while scoring three runs. Easten Goetz crossed the plate three times, but with a little more painful path to the bases after being hit by pitches in three plate appearances. Goetz was 1 for 1 in his official at bats.
After a scoreless first inning, Purdy plated five runs in the top of the second inning and added to their 5-0 lead in the third.
The Eagles' seven-run third inning started with an Ezequiel Garcia single down the third base line, followed by a Hughes single past the shortstop. Brown drove in Garcia and put Purdy up 6-0. Hughes scored off a throwing error to first to extend the Eagles' lead to 7-0. Purdy loaded the bases after Goetz was hit by a pitch and extended their lead to 8-0 when Brown scored on a passed ball.
"They're a good team," McAuley Head Coach Bryan Jones said of the Eagles. "We started out pretty good in that first inning and then we had the wheels fall off. The second inning has been tough for us. We gave up errors and that team is not a team you give up a lot of leeway to and are able to come back from. I think they are one of the top three or four teams in state at the 2A level."
Purdy was second in the Class 2 rankings released by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association on April 4.
The Eagles loaded the bases again with a walk of Bosten Goetz in an at-bat that saw pinch runner Damon Mahurin cross the plate on another passed ball, giving Purdy a 9-0 lead. Hughes drew a walk to once again load the bags for Alex Aldaba, who plated Boston Goetz and Easten Goetz before being thrown out at first base to make it an 11-0 ball game. In his second at-bat of the frame, Garcia drove in Hughes with a single down the third base line to wrap up scoring for the inning and give the Eagles a 12-0 cushion.
McAuley logged its only hit of the game with a leadoff double by Chase Gardner in the bottom of the third inning on a long fly ball to the warning track in centerfield. After Hughes' strikeouts of Joe Staton and Rocco Bazzano-Joseph, Gardner was tagged out during a pickle between second and third bases.
Purdy added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning, when Maher scored on a passed ball and Jake Young drove in Easten Goetz with a single to centerfield. The Eagles scored their final run in the top of the fifth inning off a Young single that Trey Hughes.
"We didn't hit the ball well, I thought, but we took advantage of some of the free baserunners we got and had some key hits," Purdy Head Coach Joshua Hughes said. "I thought we ran the bases really well and we got a great outing on the mound and great defense behind him and that's a formula for a good win."
McAuley fell to 3-7 with the loss and travels to Southwest (Washburn) on Friday. Up next for the Eagles, a Friday home game against Jasper.
"I thought the McAuley kid (Tripp Miller) on the mound did a good job," Coach Hughes said. "We just got to him there in the second inning and broke it open in the third."
Purdy starter Travis Hughes talked about the chemistry and attitude of his team.
"All of us seniors have been playing together since we were able to walk," he said.
"We have just grown up with big egos, I guess," he added with a smile.
