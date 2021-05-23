SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the wind blowing in, most of the hard-hit softballs to the outfield ballooned into flyouts.
“That (fifth) inning, I told the kids ‘We’re not going to be able to hit the ball out of the park today ... we have to hit line drives,’ “ Purdy coach Lori Videmschek said.
Lauren Schallert led off the Eagles’ fifth with a shot that left fielder Kelsi Tucker caught about two steps from the wall.
“I turned around (toward the dugout) and said ‘Guys, we’ve got to hit line drives,’ ‘’ Videmscheck said.
Two batters later Robyn Schad hit a line drive down the left-field line, and it had enough elevation to clear the fence, sparking Purdy to 4-1 victory over Holcomb on Sunday afternoon in the Class 1 spring softball championship game at Killian Stadium Field.
“And the girls go ‘Well Coach, hit it out of the park’ ‘’ Videmschek said. “I know.”
The Eagles (30-1) won their final 25 games of the season and earned the first softball state championship in school history.
“It hasn’t sunk in,” Videmschek said about 20 minutes after the game. “These seniors have been working since their freshman year. They have given all they have these past four years, and I’m super proud of them.”
Purdy and Holcomb (25-5) were tied 1-1 when Schad smacked a 1-0 pitch from Alyssa Brown for her ninth homer of the season.
“It’s all in the hips,” Schad said. “My aunt (Carla Schad) has worked with me for years and years and years. I will never forget in the backyard hours and hours and hours ... no matter if I wanted to do it or not, we were always hitting the ball. Bend your knees, use your hips, use the butt that God gave you ... that’s what I did today.”
Schad said she knew the ball was out when she hit it.
“You just have that feeling that when you turn on the ball, you got it,” she said. “It’s gone.”
As she rounded second base, Schad fell to the ground but was able to get up and continue around the bases.
“I’ve been having problems with my (left) hip all year,” she said. “It tends to fall out of place, and I landed on it wrong and down I went. But hey, the game goes on.”
The bottom of Purdy’s lineup generated two insurance runs in the sixth. Jessi Hoppes led off with a double to center field and scored on a single to left by Annabelle Bowman, who went 3-for-3. Makenna Orwig’s bunt was caught by the catcher, but Bowman alertly took second base after the catch when the Holcomb middle infielders left the base unattended.
“That’s (first-base) coach (Jennifer) Cornelius’ read,” Videmschek said. “The second baseman was coming over (toward first base) and the shortstop turned her back to the whole play. That Jennifer’s call to get the runner to second, and she did a great job on that.”
The alert coaching and baserunning promptly paid dividends as Kinsley Mattingly singled up the middle to score Bowman for a three-run lead.
“The bottom of the order has been huge all year,” Videmschek said. “They’ve been coming up with big hits, winning some ball games. Annabelle knows how to cut her swing in half and get the bat on the ball and not try to do too much with it. They were pretty deep, so we needed to try to poke it out there and that’s what she did.”
Schallert (26-1) then retired the Hornets in order in the seventh, finishing her two-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks and no earned runs. And this was against a Holcomb team that had a team batting average of .488 entering the state tournament with 25 home runs and 18 games scoring at least 10 runs.
“Just throw pitches and let my team work behind me, get the outs with the popups and ground balls,” Schallert said. “All the pitches were working. My coach calls pitches for me, and she knew what was working. She knows each batter and what their weakness was.”
Purdy took a 1-0 lead in the third when Mattingly walked, moved to second on Jaclin Fenski’s well-placed bunt and scored with two outs when Schad reached on a fielding error.
Holcomb tied it with an unearned run in the fourth when Maleigh Lemings hustled home from first base on a throwing error.
The Hornets’ two hits came on Hannah Burk’s popup that landed just inside the right-field line in the fourth inning and Katelyn Danley’s single to left in the fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.