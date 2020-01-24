Makenzie Purinton registered a triple-double to highlight Ozark Christian College's 75-42 triumph over Manhattan Christian on Friday night at the Ambassadors' gymnasium.
Purinton, a freshman from Lockwood, collected 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and she made a steal while playing 36 minutes. She was 5-of-7 from the field, 1-of-3 from the 3-point arc, and five of her 13 rebounds came off the offensive glass.
Adreonna Hughes topped OCC (9-9, 3-2 Midwest Christian College Conference) with 15 points and two blocked shots, and Jessica Watson and Maddison Schaper scored 13 and 10, respectively. Schaper also made three steals.
The Ambassadors never trailed, building leads of 20-9 in the first quarter and 42-17 at halftime.
Kennedy Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Manhattan Christian (2-11, 1-3).
The Ambassadors are again home at 1 p.m. today against Barclay.
MCC MEN 71, OCC 69
Manhattan Christian cashed in on Ozark Christian mistakes and rallied in the second half to nip the Ambassadors in the nightcap.
OCC (7-10, 2-3 MCCC) shot 56% in the second half and 48% for the game. But the Ambassadors committed 16 turnovers, six more than the visitors, and Manhattan Christian owned a 20-5 advantage in points off turnovers.
Miles Dressler sank 10-of-15 field goals while scoring a game-high 23 points for OCC, and Nick Sarin and Brent Campbell contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively. Tyler Alarid snagged 10 rebounds and handed out seven assists.
Payton Stephens had 13 points, and Gabe Awbrey 11 for Manhattan Christian.
The Ambassadors entertain Barclay at 3 p.m. today.
