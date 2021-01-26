In an era of basketball with high-flying dunks, 3-point shooting and ankle-breaking crossovers, Madden Petty is a throwback with a little finesse to her game.
Petty’s high-arching teardrop ignited Pittsburg in the opening minutes, and the Purple Dragons fended off a late comeback attempt from Joplin to earn a 53-50 victory on Tuesday night at Joplin High School’s Kaminsky Gymnasium.
“At a very young age, she was a drive-all-the-way or shoot-the-3 type of player,” Pittsburg coach Kris Crotts said. “Now, she has found a little bit of an in-between game, which has just made her even tougher to guard.”
Petty, a 5-foot-7 senior, tallied five points in the first four minutes as the Purple Dragons (8-1) took a 7-1 lead. She scored her first basket off a corner triple and her second bucket came off a floater inside.
Joplin (6-9) responded with a 9-4 run to cut the deficit to 11-10 after a breakaway layup from Brynn Driver with 0:30 to go in the first quarter. Petty accounted for seven of Pittsburg’s next 14 points to widen the edge to 25-20 at halftime.
The Dragons rolled into the third frame with an 8-0 burst as their lead ballooned to 33-20 to force the Eagles to call a timeout at the 4:47 mark. Pittsburg went into the fourth quarter with a 41-29 lead after Joplin's Brooke Nice and Driver converted steals off the Eagles' full-court press into easy layups.
“We were able to get in the lane with some of our offense and force the issue on them,” Crotts said. “When we went on our runs, our defense really locked down and played pretty good. I thought overall we played well. Something I talked to the girls about is when we got out to that 15-, 17-point lead, we kept having a little bit of a mental letdown. That’s something we talked about that we are going to address is when you get a 15-, 17-point lead to keep putting your foot down and not let up.”
In the fourth quarter, Petty’s floater at the 3:15 mark handed the Dragons their largest lead at 52-34. But Joplin closed out the game on a high note with a 16-1 run capped by a layup from Emma Floyd at the buzzer for the game’s final margin.
“I thought we did a great job of closing the game,” Eagles coach Luke Floyd said. “We didn’t quit. We continued to fight and battle. The last two or three minutes is actually how we want to play. We just don’t have the depth to do that right now. We have to figure out a way to start games that way so we are not digging ourselves a big hole. We have to find a way to come out motivated and on our game, ready to attack from the get go.”
Petty, who hit four treys, wound up with a game-high 24 points, including 15 in the first half. Jacqueline Hall added 11 for the Dragons, who travel to Coffeyville at 6 p.m. Friday.
“Madden’s been playing well,” Crotts said. “She plays with such good tempo, gets into the lane and can also shoot and make shots. One thing that has really improved is her passing. She made a couple of really good passes tonight. She is a key for us offensively.”
The Eagles featured three players in double figures — Driver (17), Lily Pagan (12) and Floyd (10). Joplin resumes play in the Seneca Invitational with an opening-round matchup against McDonald County at 6 p.m. Monday.
“We just have to work on consistency,” Floyd said. “We have to start quarters the way we finish them. It’s a tournament we should be competitive in. I told our girls, ‘Anything less than coming out with a championship is not acceptable next week.’ We have to be focused and we have to practice the rest of this week to go over and win a championship.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.