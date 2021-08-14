It’s still yet to be determined which quarterback will take the first snap for Missouri Southern on Sept. 2.
First-year head football coach Atiba Bradley said a four-man QB competition was still ongoing at the conclusion of the team’s first fall scrimmage on Saturday morning at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
“We have a good competition there, and only being a week in, it’s tough to say who our starter will be,” Bradley said. “What’s good about a competition like this is it pushes each guy to continue to work and get better. So we definitely have a good little battle going.”
Vying for the starting job are junior transfer Jaylon Banks and freshmen Dawson Herl, David Oplotnik and Luke Sampson. Each has gotten first-team reps since the start of the Lions’ fall camp last week.
Banks was the Lions’ starting signal caller in their lone spring game at Southern Nazarene University, where Southern picked up a 21-20 triumph for the program’s first win of the Bradley era.
On a chilly and wind-riddled day, Banks went 4-of-16 for 105 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 19 yards on six carries. His biggest highlight came late in the fourth quarter on a 51-yard touchdown pass to Jaedon Stoshak, which gave the Lions the lead they needed to clinch the narrow win.
Banks, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound pro-style QB from Oswego, Illinois, appeared in five games in 2019 for NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois prior to his transfer to Southern.
“Jaylon has a little bit more experience just in terms of playing some games at Eastern Illinois,” Bradley said. “He was obviously our starter in the spring game, but Dawson Herl was nipping on his heels by the end of (the spring season). Then Luke Sampson came here in the summer and started learning the playbook, and you see improvement in him every day. and David Oplotnik is another guy who continues to put the work in and do the right things.”
Herl (6-4, 209) took a redshirt in his first season with MSSU in 2019. Prior to Southern, he was a two-time all-conference QB at William Chrisman High School in Independence, Missouri, where he threw for over 2,200 yards and 26 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons.
Sampson (6-5, 195) and Oplotnik (6-5, 190), both true freshmen, were all-district and all-area performers at their respective high schools. Sampson accounted for 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air in his senior season at Clear Springs High School in League City, Texas. Oplotnik, the son of MSSU Athletics Hall of Famer Anita Oplotnik, passed for over 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for more than 500 yards as a starter at Fair Grove High School.
“They each bring something different to the table,” Bradley said. “Dawson is a little more elusive and can run around a bit. Luke Sampson, as a freshman, he’s making leaps and bounds daily. and out of all of them, I think David Oplotnik is Steady Eddy. He just continues to make the right throws and right decisions.”
‘A GOOD STARTING POINT’
Saturday marked Bradley’s first opportunity of the fall to evaluate his players through live play. The team beat the heat in the early morning with a two-hour intrasquad scrimmage that pitted the offense and defense against one another in different situational game scenarios.
The takeaway?
“It was a good first scrimmage and good starting point,” Bradley said. “Obviously we’re not where we need to be, but it’s a good starting point.
“We just kind of rolled the ball out and had them go at it. We hadn’t done any live ball before today. It’s been pretty much teaching, focusing on alignment and assignment, our pursuit and effort to the football. So today was the first day we let them loose and said, ‘OK, let’s see who can be physical.’ ”
And speaking of physical, among those to impress Bradley over the course of the summer and preseason has been junior Richard Jordan Jr. The 5-11, 220-pound linebacker and son of MSSU Hall of Famer Richard Jordan led the MIAA with 120 tackles in the 2020 season.
“The unique thing about Richard is he never gets tired,” Bradley said, laughing. “That’s how he led the league two years ago in tackles. He just goes. He has an unbelievable motor. Obviously he’s athletic, but he’s gotten a little bit bigger as well. I think he’s put on five to 10 pounds of good muscle. But he’s got an unbelievable love for the game and love for his teammates, and that just bleeds over. We saw it today and every day. So it’s no secret why he has success on Saturdays.”
Bradley said Jordan’s experience and leadership is even more valuable for a youthful team like Southern, which features 10 seniors on its current 108-man roster.
“This is a very young team, but the effort has been what it’s needed to be,” Bradley said. “That might be the biggest takeaway. It’s a ‘they don’t know what they don’t know’ type of situation. Every day they’re learning how to practice, how to pursue, how to move in and out of drills. That’s been the positive part, though — that they’re putting in the effort to learn.”
