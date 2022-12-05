After watching the College Heights girls use a big run to earn a big victory in Monday’s early game, the boys team figured they better do the same. The Class 2 No. 9 Cougars were tied with visiting Miller 8-8 early on, then went on a 22-0 run before halftime and finished off the visitors 66-31 to improve to 4-1 on the year.
In the first half
After Miller tied it at 8, Caleb Quade scored three straight baskets. He did the same thing to open the second quarter. By the time he scored again at the 4:52 mark, he already had 16 points and College Heights led 30-8. Miller committed nine turnovers during the run and failed to score for 15 straight possessions. Bo Sitton, who scored 5 in the first half, recorded at least two steals during the stretch. The Cougars led 35-14 at the break.
In the second half
A running clock, for one. College Heights’ lead grew to 30 on a three-point play by Quade with 1:15 left in the third. It was 54-26 at the end of the third. In the fourth, Logan Decker made a free throw to extend it to 31. With 4:02 left, Jayce Walker banked in a three pointer to make it 62-29. It was a 35-point game soon after when Quade scored after grabbing an offensive rebound. College Heights only shot two free throws in the first half. The Cougars were 4 of 6 in the second half. Miller didn’t take a single free throw attempt in the second half, and missed its only attempt in the game.
Final stats
Quade was the big scorer, leading the team with 25 points. He was also the only Cougar in double figures. Steven Calandro, Curtis Davenport and Walker each scored 8. Miller’s Nate Hill scored 7 and Owen Pritchett added 6.
What they’re saying
“It was 8-8 and next thing we made a big run right there. We just did a better job on defense and got some steals, got some layups, got some good shots. Yeah, it was just a matter of refocusing on what they were supposed to be doing.”
— College Heights
Coach Eric Johnson
“We needed him (Caleb Quade). Up at the Pierce City tournament the last two games he didn’t play as well as he’s capable of so he was making up for not playing well over there maybe. That gives us that second scorer inside 15 feet along with Curtis. Can’t depend on him being the only one. Caleb stepped up and had a good night, a good first half for us.”
— Johnson
“They’re a really good ball team. They’ve got a bunch of big kids. When you’re playing against some 5-10, 5-11 kids and you’re getting out-rebounded, you’re executing but not the right way at times and it really kills you. They did a good job, they’re a good team.”
— Miller coach Brandon Weiss Worth noting: Curtis Davenport, a 6-foot-5 senior for the Cougars, was recognized before the game for scoring 1,000 career points. He reached the milestone in a season-opening win against Providence Academy. He entered the season needing 29 points, and scored 32 in the opener.
Up next: At 4-1, College Heights is off to an identical start from last season. The Cougars opened 6-1 then and finished 24-5. They travel to Hermitage on Friday, and Galena, Kansas, on Monday. They’ll play Diamond and Liberal before the end of the month.
