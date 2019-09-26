It's a special night for the Quapaw Indians tonight as they kick off their Class A-District 6 football schedule at home against Colcord.
The school has designated tonight's game as Native American Game in honor of the Quapaw Nation.
"They basically do so much for our school system and our kids," Quapaw coach Chris Cawyer said. "We want to show our appreciation to them and give back a little bit to them.
"They have contributed so much to us as far as helping the children out in the school system. They gave us a (video) sign for the school. They've done a lot to the gymnasium, helped build new locker rooms for boys and girls basketball. About four years ago they donated a scoreboard for the football program. They've done a tremendous amount of projects to help us out."
Players from both teams will be wearing special uniforms.
"They ordered (jerseys) for us in their Quapaw Tribe colors of red, blue and yellow," Cawyer said. "We made a design for the uniforms. We got solid red uniforms and solid blue uniforms. The red uniform has blue numbers and the blue has red numbers with yellow outlines. We asked Colcord if they would be interested in wearing these colors, and they said yes."
There is also a lot of activity before the 7 o'clock kickoff.
"Quapaw Nation will have some booths here," Cawyer said. "There will be an Indian taco dinner starting at 5 in the cafeteria. After the national anthem, we will have the Lord's Prayer by one of the tribe members who will give sign language. There will be a 30-minute halftime so the Quapaw tribe can put on a dance. The Quapaw tribe is also making a documentary. They will have drones flying over and video of the event. It's going to be a tremendous night for the community of Quapaw and also Quapaw Nation."
Of course, a victory by the Wildcats (2-1) over Colcord (3-0) would make the documentary even better.
"We're having a good year so far," Cawyer said. "It's our first district game. Colcord whipped up on us last year. There is a little payback we want."
The Wildcats lost their season opener 34-6 to Morris, but they received a confidence boost two weeks ago with a 20-6 victory at Wyandotte.
"That was probably the biggest game Quapaw has won in 10-12 years," Cawyer said. "It was a great win not only for the football program but also the community as well. We controlled the line of scrimmage, controlled the ball. We got turnovers — we should have had four interceptions and ended up having two. We got a couple of fumbles.
"We played with an urgency to win, and we also played with a calmness about them. We were up 7-0 at halftime and when we came out in the second half and scored early, after that they kids knew they could win this game. They played really well."
Last week the Wildcats beat Chelsea 28-8.
Colcord has averaged 31.3 points while beating Kansas 30-12, Westville 28-21 and Porter 35-12.
