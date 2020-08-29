Quapaw's 19-7 season-opening victory over visiting Chouteau on Friday night was emotional to say the least.
Before kickoff, a moment of silence was held for former coach Butch Crawford, who taught and coached at Quapaw for 35 years and died on Thursday.
"He was a good guy," Wildcats coach Chris Cawyer said. "I never coached with him. We always coached against each other — he was at Quapaw and I was at Picher. He came to Picher one year, and we taught driver's ed together for a year. Butch was a jokester. He would do all kinds of stuff ... it was hilarious. He always wanted to win. Whatever it took for him to do that, that's what he wanted to do.
"I don't know if he liked baseball better than football (his brother, Steve Crawford, was a relief pitcher 10 years in the major leagues — seven with the Boston Red Sox and the last three with the Kansas City Royals from 1989-91). But back then we coached everything.
"And he was a tremendous fast pitch softball pitcher. He was so good, people were afraid to step in and face him."
More emotions came with the realization that a football season many thought would not be played had finally arrived.
"Players have to go through certain things in our society, and COVID is one of them," Cawyer said. "We honestly didn't know if we would get to play this year or not. We had no spring ball, no team camps, no 7-on-7s. It was a blessing for us to get out there and participate and be a part of what society wants basically."
It wasn't the best start for the Wildcats as Chouteau scored on the game's first series.
"They fumbled, we had a quarterback sack, and they had a penalty," Cawyer said. "Third-and-25, and they throw a bomb and go score.
But from then on, I think they were inside the 20 one other time. Our kids played so hard. It was the best I have seen since I've been here as far as competing all four quarters. We competed all four quarters."
Sophomore running back Corben Cunliffe scored o a 15-yard in the second quarter to pull Quapaw within 7-6 at halftime.
The Wildcats took a 12-7 lead in the third quarter when junior Preston Thomasson scored on a 25-yard run, and Thomasson scored again in the fourth quarter on an eight-yard run.
The Wildcats finished with approximately 250 yards total offense, and they won their season opener for the first time in three seasons in part because of their conditioning.
"I thought we were in much better shape than they were," Cawyer said. "It was so hot and humid. The whole game, it was humid. We had a couple of kids go down with cramps, and only two is good for us. It was a good win for the kids. They played hard."
The Wildcats have a road game this Friday against Dewey, which won its opener 52-42 over Miami on Friday.
