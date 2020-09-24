It's an Oklahoma prep football district opener between rivals Quapaw and Wyandotte tonight at 7 in Quapaw.
But the game is even more special as it's the second Native American Game hosted by Quapaw.
"When I first got the schedule, that's the first thing I thought of was the Native American Game and playing against Wyandotte," Quapaw coach Chris Cawyer said. "Wyandotte Nation takes care of their school system, and Quapaw Nation takes care of our school system. I thought it would be great to have a game like this."
Each Tribe bought jerseys for their teams for this game. The Quapaw jerseys are red with blue and yellow trim and have the Quapaw emblem on the front and O-Gah-Pah on the back. The Wyandotte jerseys are gray with black, white and a little trim. They have Wyandotte on the front and Nation on the back.
"It's a good time to be in high school and get to play football and get to represent your Wyandotte Nation," Wyandotte coach Dylan Terry said. "Wyandotte Nation provided us some jerseys for the game. The kids are really excited about that, maybe moreso than going and playing the game."
Last year's inaugural game was against Colcord, and the Quapaw Nation purchased jerseys for each team. With Wyandotte moving down from Class 2A to A this year, the Bears were the obvious opponent for this game.
"Last year it was a big success," Cawyer said. "We had a halftime dance, but we can't do that now because of COVID. We had a ceremony at the beginning of the game, and we're going to do that this year. It's also Senior Night because of COVID.
"The Quapaw Tribe set up booths last year and sold items. They will be here again this year."
Quapaw hasn't played since it's season-opening victory over Chouteau on Aug. 28. The Wildcats then were quarantined for two weeks and had an open date last week.
"It's been crazy, a crazy run," Cawyer said. "The kids are anxious to play, ready to get back on the field and get going again.
"Looking back, it ended up being good for us because taking off 14 straight days and not doing anything, then coming back and having practice on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday before preparing for this week. It worked out really good for us."
Wyandotte (1-1) was schedule to play on Aug. 28, but Westville had to opt out and the Bears found a team for a scrimmage. After an open date the next week, the Bears have beaten Chouteau and lost to Colcord the last two weeks.
"First game we played really well," Terry said. "We made a lot of mistakes, your normal first-game things. Last week we struggled. We went up against a Colcord team that was really good and we struggled to match them. Hopefully we can get some stuff lined out and be ready to go this week.
"It begins the journey of trying to make the playoffs," Terry said. "You want to get off to a good start."
