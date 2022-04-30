Jackson Queen’s offensive approach was dead set on going the other way.
On the first pitch of his at-bat, the junior catcher did just that.
Queen served a curveball up and in from Bradyn Tate just over the first baseman’s head to right field for a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as Joplin defeated Carthage 8-7 in the final game of a twinbill on Saturday at JHS Athletic Complex.
Next thing Queen knew, he was surrounded by his teammates and drenched with a bucket of ice in celebration.
“It was really cool to be part of it,” Queen said. “Whenever I came back into the dugout, they said they had all the faith in the world in me. It was a really good feeling.”
The Eagles, bouncing back after a 10-1 setback to Smithville earlier in the day, improved to 11-12 on the season.
Things didn’t look so ideal for Joplin as Kyler Stokes led off the bottom of the seventh with a fly out to right field. Ethan Guilford then popped out to Carthage first baseman Kanen Vogt for the second out.
But it was Justin McReynolds who got the Eagles going with two outs. After getting ahead in the count 3-1 against Tate, the junior left fielder launched a high-arching flyball out to the right field warning track that kept carrying and McReynolds ultimately stopped at second with a standup double.
“That’s one heck of a dude,” Queen said. “Somehow or someway, he finds a way to get us started. I might have finished it, but he was the one who really started that inning for us.”
Two-out magic proved to be the difference.
“It starts with Justin having a disciplined at-bat,” Joplin coach Kyle Wolf said. “That’s a tough situation. You’re up there wanting to do something to help your team. For him to work himself into a situation where he can get on base and make something happen, that’s huge. Jackson came up and fisted that ball.
“We hit some balls really, really hard right at people throughout the course of that game and it was a fisted line drive over the first baseman that won the game. That’s why doing the little things is so important because those things are in your control when so much of baseball is out of your control. It was a good job by our guys finding a way to get it done.”
Carthage certainly made Joplin earn the win. The Tigers chipped away at a 7-1 deficit over the final four innings and completed the six-run comeback in the top of the seventh.
The comeback began when Sylas Browning poked an RBI double into left field in the fourth. Carthage plated three runs across in the fifth as Parker Copeland scorched a two-run double off the right field wall, while Browning collected a run-scoring infield single.
Kaden Arr then scored on a passed ball in the sixth, while Logan Carmickle went the other way for the game-tying RBI double in the seventh.
“I was preaching before the game, ‘Hey, they beat us earlier at our place. We got to come out with some fire, some juice,’” Tigers coach Luke Bordewick said. “We kind of lulled the first three innings. But once we got with it, we started piecing something together. It was a great comeback, but in any coach’s mind, you shouldn’t need a comeback. We should have been on from the jump. Credit to our guys for sticking with it. It’s easy to give up down 7-1. We had a good last four innings today.”
Carthage drew first blood when Carmickle had an RBI fielder’s choice in the first inning. Joplin responded with three runs in the bottom half as Kyler Stokes tied it with a run-scoring two-bagger, while McReynolds collected an RBI single and Queen produced an RBI fielder’s choice.
The Eagles tacked on three more runs in the second and one in the third to stretch their lead to six.
That was exactly the response Wolf was looking for as his squad was held to just one run and five hits in the opener.
“Obviously, it’s good to get this second one today after a tough one this morning,” the coach said. “But Carthage is a team that’s going to continue to fight with you. They are going to keep coming. That’s why we had to keep scoring. We just have to do a better job of making the adjustments within the game.”
Joplin accumulated 12 hits as five different individuals logged multi-hit performances. McReynolds had three hits, while Stokes, Ethan Guilford, Layton Copher and Bodee Carlson each collected two.
Joe Jasper was the winning pitcher. He was summoned in the seventh after Alex Isbell walked the leadoff batter and his lone blemish was a double to Carmickle.
Carthage (7-17), which fell to Smithville 7-2, totaled 11 hits in the finale. Carmickle had a productive day by going 3 for 4 with two RBI.
“He’s getting really comfortable in the box,” Bordewick said. “The past couple of days in practice, we have been working on staying inside the baseball. When his hands stay inside the baseball, good things end up happening.”
Tate nearly tossed seven innings on just 89 pitches. He was charged with only four earned runs and finished with two strikeouts.
“The kid’s nails,” Bordewick said. “Our offense didn’t support him too well in the beginning. Defensively, we had some miscues early on. But the kid is nails and competes his butt off every time. We know he’s going to give us a chance every time he is on the hill.”
Joplin plays at Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while Carthage hosts Branson.
