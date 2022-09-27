Some losses linger longer than others.
Last Thursday’s 6-4 setback to Ozark lingered even into the weekend for the Neosho softball, which bounced back in the best way possible with a 10-0 triumph over Cassville on Monday.
But the reason the Ozark ballgame lingered so long was because Neosho put together a late rally in the final two innings. It just wasn’t enough.
So naturally, Wildcats coach Catie Cummins preached to her team to start that rally sooner.
Neosho (18-4, 5-2 COC) built an early 8-0 lead against Joplin and withstood a furious rally from the Eagles to earn a hard-fought 9-8 win on Tuesday afternoon at JHS Athletics Complex.
“When we went down the road to Cassville, it was good to get that winning streak back going,” Cummins said. “We knew this was going to be a tough game. I was really pleased with scoring early and often. We kind of relish being the visiting team because we like to score first. Anytime you score first, it’s a big sigh of relief.”
The Wildcats opened the game with eight unanswered runs before Joplin responded with five runs to trim the deficit to three in the bottom half of the fifth. Neosho picked up a vital insurance tally in the sixth to stretch the lead to four, but the Eagles roared back with three runs in the sixth.
But behind solid pitching from freshman Olivia Emery and strong defense, the Wildcats escaped with a narrow win on the road.
“I thought our pitchers did a great job switching off and being ready whenever their name was called,” Cummins said. “That was the best bunting I’ve ever seen from a team I’ve coached. That was the difference in the game. Scoring early and those bunts were huge.”
“It was a heck of a ballgame,” Joplin coach Brenden Schneider said. “Neosho is a really, really tough team. They come out and swing it. They’ll play defense. Emery was a big difference maker in the circle for them. They made good plays and we stumbled out of the gate. Two errors is tough to come back from, but overall, that is a really good ballgame.”
In the midst of its winningest season since 2015, Joplin (20-8, 4-3 COC) has been right at the doorstep of taking games recently. The Eagles fell just short against Ozark in extra innings earlier this month and fell to Kickapoo 10-7 on Monday.
“It makes you feel good about what we are doing,” Schneider said. “We are right there. We clean a few things up and we put ourselves in a much better position.”
Neosho was buoyed by four runs in the first inning — Beclynn Garrett collected an RBI single, sisters Maelynn Garrett and Beclynn Garrett touched home on fielding errors and Abbie Carpenter scored on a passed ball.
The Wildcats’ lead stretched to five then six after McKaylie Forrest RBI groundout in the third and Beclynn Garrett run-scoring single in the fourth. In the fifth, Carleigh Kinnaird scored on another Joplin fielding miscue and Grace Johnson dropped a squeeze bunt to plate Forrest.
Joplin’s fifth-inning rally was highlighted by a two-run inside-the-park home run from Bailey Ledford and solo blast from Abby Lowery. Izzy Yust worked a bases loaded walk and Kirstin McMillen recorded a sacrifice fly to cut the hole to 8-5.
Forrest accounted for Neosho’s insurance run with an RBI single in the sixth. Cummins, who pulled Emery after the home runs in the fifth, went to Carleigh Kinnaird who navigated her way through the remainder of that inning.
Then in the sixth, Kinnaird walked Joplin’s leadoff batter and plunked the following hitter. Cummins went right back to Emery, who after allowing a two-run double to Lowery who later scored on an error, stymied Joplin’s offense.
Emery retired six of the final nine batters she faced in the game. In total, she worked 6 1/3 innings and surrendered three earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and only one walk for Neosho.
“Olivia did a good job,” Cummins said. “She doesn’t pitch like she’s a freshman. She pitches like a veteran.”
Beclynn Garrett paced Neosho’s offense by going 3 for 3 with two runs and one RBI.
Jill McDaniel suffered the loss for Joplin. She allowed four earned runs on nine hits with nine strikeouts and four walks.
Ledford, Lowery and Jadyn Pankow tallied six of the Eagles’ 10 hits.
A first-year coach, Schneider didn’t hang his head about the fight in his group.
“We pride ourselves on making good adjustments. Our girls have really taken to that and are still able to be potent,” Schneider said. “That’s exactly what they did. They did a good job of adjusting to a very good pitcher. It’s just this ability in their heads to say, ‘We are not out of any game.’ They truly believe and I truly believe this team can rally at any point. They have no quit in them.”
Neosho hosts Willard on Wednesday while Joplin entertains Nixa on Thursday.
“Fortunately, we were able to hold on to that one at the end,” Cummins said. “All around it was a team win right there.”
