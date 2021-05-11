CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction got off to a fast start and held on to defeat St. Mary's Colgan 6-3 on Tuesday afternoon at Bulldog Field.
The Bulldogs (17-9) drew first blood, scoring three runs in the opening frame. After Colgan got on the board in the second, Carl Junction struck for three more tallies in the third and fourth innings.
Brendyn Downs went a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base to pace the Bulldogs. Drew Beyer added two hits, a stolen base and a run scored, while Alex Baker and Dylan Ecker recorded run-scoring hits.
Baker struck out five batters over three innings of one-run ball. Noah Southern followed in relief, covering three innings while limiting the Panthers to one run and five hits. Kyler Perry induced a game-ending groundout.
Caleb Hamilton went 4-for-4 with one RBI for the Panthers, and Cooper Simmons contributed three hits.
Second-seeded Carl Junction hosts seventh-seeded Neosho at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 5 District 6 quarterfinals.
